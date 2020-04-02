Home Gaming Is God Of War 5 going to happen? When will it release...
Gaming

Is God Of War 5 going to happen? When will it release and why is it being delayed?

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

God of War is an action-adventure video game set which presented by Sony Interactive Entertainment for Play Station and is made by Santa Monica Studio. The franchise has won several awards such as Game of the year award and BAFTA games award.

Is God Of War 5 going to happen?

Game Director Cory Barlog has teased the upcoming statement of God of war 5. They are most excited for After IGN in a tweet had asked the audiences of which highly anticipated PlayStation but sequels. By mentioning God of War 5, and Marvel’s Spider-Man two, Uncharted 5 cory Barlog reacted. By requesting it to make it happen, many fans then afterward replied to his conversation.

Also Read:   Doctors Eventually Discovered An Early Warning Sign Of A Coronavirus Infection

The simple fact has teased that God of war is inevitable although no official statement has been made by Santa Monica. He told Kotaku he has the concepts prepared for five God of warfare games. Along with this Santa Monica had posted a job opening for a”Senior Combat Designer” The requirements that the applicant should have”knowledge of God of War (2018) and also be in a position to speak in-depth concerning the battle system, mechanics, and enemies.” This is.

Also Read:   Doctors Eventually Discovered An Early Warning Sign Of A Coronavirus Infection

God of War 5 release date

The 2018 God Of War took approximately five years to complete. At story-driven and how magnificent the franchise is looking, we could expect God of War 5 to consider about the same time. Don’t anticipate God of War 5 in 2020 or as a PS5 special. It’ll release somewhere around 2023.

Also Read:   The Five Greatest Legendaries In Borderlands 3 Love, Guns And Tentacles DLC

How has Coronavirus affected the market?

The gambling industry is still growing even throughout the Coronavirus outbreak. Countries are under lockdown and gaming is a good option for folks to maneuver nowadays. However, as God Of War 5 ai not coming people might need to rely on the older God Of War matches to like.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4 Returns With A New release Date

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Ricky and Morty season four aired from November 10, 2019, to December 15, 2019. Nevertheless, it was only. Another five episodes of season 4...
Read more

Is God Of War 5 going to happen? When will it release and why is it being delayed?

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
God of War is an action-adventure video game set which presented by Sony Interactive Entertainment for Play Station and is made by Santa Monica...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Need To Know Haikyuu Season 4

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Volleyball never finishes, appearing, given that the Haikyuu Season 4 episode 13 discharge date is right around the corner. In this guide, we will...
Read more

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything you Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is a fantasy series based on the publication of the"All Souls" trilogy, composed by Deborah Harkness. Reluctant witch Diana Bishop...
Read more

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow shares first look at the movie

Movies Vikash Kumar -
Jurassic world: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is, like most others, working out of home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Also Read:   The Master Chief Collection will test Halo 2, Forge mode by the end of the month
But he has managed to use the opportunity...
Read more

When will we be able to see the second season of The Rising of The Shield Hero?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Here is everything you need to know about the second season of The Rising of Shield Hero! As we all know, 1 of The Growing...
Read more

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4’: cast, release date and everything you should to know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Amazon Prime is one of the well-known streaming programs. Among the many well-known comedy-drama set is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The group premiered on...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country ends. Class 10...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Here’s Release Date Rumours of Netflix TV Shows And Otis’ Fate Revealed

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
Otis Milburn is Coming to Netflix to Sex Education Season 3. Are you ready for enlightenment? Sex Education On Netflix Laurie Nunn is the creator of...
Read more

iPhone 9 may be launch in April on 2nd week

Technology Vikash Kumar -
An iPhone 9 rumor Forecasts launch in Just Two A weeks, According to leaks in the Apple Assembly Following a few excitement regarding an iPhone...
Read more
© World Top Trend