Is God Of War 5 going to happen? When will it release and why is it being delayed?

- Advertisement -

God of War is an action-adventure video game set which presented by Sony Interactive Entertainment for Play Station and is made by Santa Monica Studio. The franchise has won several awards such as Game of the year award and BAFTA games award.

Is God Of War 5 going to happen?

Game Director Cory Barlog has teased the upcoming statement of God of war 5. They are most excited for After IGN in a tweet had asked the audiences of which highly anticipated PlayStation but sequels. By mentioning God of War 5, and Marvel’s Spider-Man two, Uncharted 5 cory Barlog reacted. By requesting it to make it happen, many fans then afterward replied to his conversation.

The simple fact has teased that God of war is inevitable although no official statement has been made by Santa Monica. He told Kotaku he has the concepts prepared for five God of warfare games. Along with this Santa Monica had posted a job opening for a”Senior Combat Designer” The requirements that the applicant should have”knowledge of God of War (2018) and also be in a position to speak in-depth concerning the battle system, mechanics, and enemies.” This is.

God of War 5 release date

The 2018 God Of War took approximately five years to complete. At story-driven and how magnificent the franchise is looking, we could expect God of War 5 to consider about the same time. Don’t anticipate God of War 5 in 2020 or as a PS5 special. It’ll release somewhere around 2023.

How has Coronavirus affected the market?

The gambling industry is still growing even throughout the Coronavirus outbreak. Countries are under lockdown and gaming is a good option for folks to maneuver nowadays. However, as God Of War 5 ai not coming people might need to rely on the older God Of War matches to like.