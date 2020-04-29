Irrfan Khan Death: Irfan Khan Wanted To live For His Wife, Know Who Else Is In The Family?

- Advertisement -

Veteran actor Irrfan Khan died today. Irfan Khan was not well for the last few days, after which he was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday. In the year 2018, Irrfan Khan came to know that he is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumor. He was undergoing treatment for the disease for the last two years. Irfan is survived by his wife and two sons.

Irfan Khan’s full name is Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan. He was born in the Tonk district of Rajasthan. Irfan’s mother also died just four days ago. He was unable to attend his mother’s last visit due to the lockdown. Irfan’s father Yasin Khan has passed away long ago.

Irfan was deeply in love with his wife Sutapa Sikdar. Irrfan and Sutapa were married in 1995. Irrfan was then setting his foot in a cinema. Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar is also a screenplay writer. In an interview, Irfan said while talking about his wife – she stood for me 24 hours seven days. I took care of me and helped me a lot because of them. I am still, that is a big reason and if I get a chance to live, I would like to live for that.

Irfan’s elder son is named Babil Khan and his younger son is Ayan Khan. Irrfan has spent a lot of time with his children. I saw him growing up. Talk about Irfan, his mother wanted him to be a lecturer, but Irfan brought up his name as an actor. The death of Irrfan Khan has shocked his entire family.

His career began with television serials. In his early days, he appeared in serials like Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Chandrakanta. He is known for films like ‘Maqbool’, ‘Rog’, ‘Life in a Metro’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘The Lunchbox’. Irrfan Khan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011 for acting.