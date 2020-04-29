Home Entertainment Celebrities Irfan Khan: A Successful Hollywood And Bollywood Actor Died as An Early...
Irfan Khan: A Successful Hollywood And Bollywood Actor Died as An Early Life

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Since India mourns the passing of Irrfan Khan, individuals from all walks of life paid tribute to the outstanding celebrity. Irrfan Khan, who had been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital of Mumbai using a colon disease, expired on Wednesday afternoon. He was 53. The Piku celebrity fought a tumor for many months and returned to Mumbai several months back after being treated in London.

Irfan khan died

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Irfan Khan was a versatile performer. Sorry to hear about his passing. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, friends, and lovers. Om Shanti.”

“Surrounded with his love, his loved ones for whom he cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving truly a legacy of his own. All of us pray and hope he is at peace,” Mr. Khan’s family said in a statement.

#IrrfanKhan, #RIPIrfan along with other hashtags became the trends on Twitter as news of the departure broke.

Mahanayak Amitabh Bacchan Tweets on Twitter and his twit show his bond with Irfan Khan. He also worked with Irfan in Piku movie as the same frame. Irfan had the biggest dream to work with Amitabh Bacchan.

irfan khan died

Mr. Khan had dropped his 95-year-old mother only four days before, on Saturday afternoon in Jaipur. Based on news agency ANI, the celebrity, who could not travel from Mumbai as a result of lockdown that was coronavirus, paid his respects.

  • Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sarkar was to converse about the celebrity’s death. “My dear buddy Irfaan. You fought and struggled and struggled. I’ll always be pleased with you. We will meet again. Condolences to Babil and Sutapa. You foughtSutapa you gave everything possible in this particular fight. Om and peace Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Mr. Sircar tweeted. Shoojit Sircar had led Irrfan Khan at Piku.

One of India’s greatest actors, Irrfan Khan, was diagnosed with a tumor in March 2018, after he flew into London for 29, shortly. He returned to India in February 2019 to take Angrezi Medium and flew straight back to London after a short stay. The actor returned to India in September following therapy and surgery in London.

‘Hindi Medium’ is the last Movie of Irfan Khan and His Acting was fabulous as like others in this movie.

