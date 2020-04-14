Home Technology iQoo Neo 3 5G With 144Hz Display Is Set To Launch On...
iQoo Neo 3 5G With 144Hz Display Is Set To Launch On 23 April

By- Viper
IQOO, a comparatively new subsidiary of Vivo, is gearing up to launch the iQoo Neo 3 smartphone in China. The business released a teaser now, launching on 23 April. It means that we’re about ten days away from the unveiling. This official teaser also marks the start of the promotion campaign, in which manufacturers showcase some characteristics of this product beforehand.

That’s a screen refresh rate that is 144Hz, which makes it one of the handsets to be capable of that feat. And needless to say, the Snapdragon 865 SoC for the 5G capability. What is interesting here is that the”Neo” class of iQoo is usually a toned-down version of its flagship collection, in this circumstance, the iQoo 3.

However, the now shown primary specifications do not make it look like that taking into consideration the processor is one of the aspects that determine the course of a smartphone. We say the iQoo Neo 3 appears to be a Guru model in the sequence and would go a step further.

The reason being the high screen refresh rate on the iQoo 3, also 144Hz is an overkill. Besides the two features mentioned previously, the handset will also have innovative UFS 3.1 storage. We are yet to see an authentic promotional image of this handset, but we expect it to be a close replica of its elder sibling, and it should appear in the coming days. IQoo is just a year-old sub-brand of Vivo whose very first smartphone, the iQoo, launched back in February 2019.

