IPhone Will Finally Get One Of The Best Android Features With iOS 14

Some eye-catching changes may be led to iOS 14 predicated on the latest leaks about Apple’s upcoming update to its operating system. That includes a new quantity of wallpaper options — and a brand new widget alternative that could borrow one of Android’s best features.

Over the weekend, Twitter consumer Dongle Book Pro — who shows pictures of documented Apple projects in process off — shared some screenshots that supposedly show off changes to the background feature . The changes are headed for your home screen background, where you will finally have the option to adjust the look of the display. In addition to the view of the wallpaper, you may even toggle between both dim dark and fuzzy options.

Apple also seems like it’s changing the way wallpapers are organized depending on the tweeted iOS 14 screenshots. Dongle Book Pro shows off a Collections segment, which you will be able to fill up with your photographs, as well as a segment for iOS 13 backgrounds which will remain even after the iOS 14 update arrives layer this season. Similar backgrounds look like they’ll be grouped and you be able to swipe horizontally to view your choices.

9to5Mac, which has previously reported that third parties will have the ability to provide background sets in iOS 14 which will be integrated into the OS’s settings, says that the Dongle Book Pro graphics point to bigger changes for the look and performance of iOS 14 that include the addition of true widgets into Apple’s mobile OS.

Currently, in iOS 13, widgets reside which you hit by swiping on your home screen. IOS widgets show off weather calendar events and bits of information . (On my Today screen, for instance, I’ve got widgets for public transit departures pulled from Google Maps and upcoming sporting events from the ESPN program ) Starting with iPadOS 13, iPad users could pin those widgets to the home display for easier access.

Apple has something different in the works to get iOS 14, 9to5Mac states — at the OS, you’ll receive widgets that are real which you’ll have the ability to drag the house screen of your iPhone around or even iPad like you would any other program. This would bring iOS longer with Android, which has offered complete house display widgets which allow you to pin things such as weather calendars or bars in between your favourite apps.

9to5Mac says the job, famous within Apple as”Avocado,” is still being executed and might not make the final cut of iOS 14 features, when the upgraded OS arrives later this season, mostly likely alongside this autumn’s iPhone 12 release.