Home Technology IPhone Will Finally Get One Of The Best Android Features With iOS...
Technology

IPhone Will Finally Get One Of The Best Android Features With iOS 14

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Some eye-catching changes may be led to iOS 14 predicated on the latest leaks about Apple’s upcoming update to its operating system. That includes a new quantity of wallpaper options — and a brand new widget alternative that could borrow one of Android’s best features.

Over the weekend, Twitter consumer Dongle Book Pro — who shows pictures of documented Apple projects in process off — shared some screenshots that supposedly show off changes to the background feature . The changes are headed for your home screen background, where you will finally have the option to adjust the look of the display. In addition to the view of the wallpaper, you may even toggle between both dim dark and fuzzy options.

Also Read:   Big Deal: The Apple AirPods Are Lower Than Their Lowest Cost Ever

Apple also seems like it’s changing the way wallpapers are organized depending on the tweeted iOS 14 screenshots. Dongle Book Pro shows off a Collections segment, which you will be able to fill up with your photographs, as well as a segment for iOS 13 backgrounds which will remain even after the iOS 14 update arrives layer this season. Similar backgrounds look like they’ll be grouped and you be able to swipe horizontally to view your choices.

9to5Mac, which has previously reported that third parties will have the ability to provide background sets in iOS 14 which will be integrated into the OS’s settings, says that the Dongle Book Pro graphics point to bigger changes for the look and performance of iOS 14 that include the addition of true widgets into Apple’s mobile OS.

Also Read:   Big News : Google Maps Now Shows Warnings On iPhone And Android Platform
Also Read:   Big News Of Apple:- IOS 14 on iPhone 12: We can not stop staring at this iOS 14 concept video

Currently, in iOS 13, widgets reside which you hit by swiping on your home screen. IOS widgets show off weather calendar events and bits of information . (On my Today screen, for instance, I’ve got widgets for public transit departures pulled from Google Maps and upcoming sporting events from the ESPN program ) Starting with iPadOS 13, iPad users could pin those widgets to the home display for easier access.

Apple has something different in the works to get iOS 14, 9to5Mac states — at the OS, you’ll receive widgets that are real which you’ll have the ability to drag the house screen of your iPhone around or even iPad like you would any other program. This would bring iOS longer with Android, which has offered complete house display widgets which allow you to pin things such as weather calendars or bars in between your favourite apps.

Also Read:   Apple’s iPhone 9 might launch as soon as this week

9to5Mac says the job, famous within Apple as”Avocado,” is still being executed and might not make the final cut of iOS 14 features, when the upgraded OS arrives later this season, mostly likely alongside this autumn’s iPhone 12 release.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   iPhone 12 Will Launch This Fall, But Potential Apple products Could Be Postponed
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

NASA Says It Will Continue To Use The Revived Logo In Various Ways : NASA’s Bringing The Worm Back

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
NASA has revived a classic logo and will use it for the upcoming SpaceX Crew Dragon assignment to the International Space Station. The...
Read more

IPhone Will Finally Get One Of The Best Android Features With iOS 14

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Some eye-catching changes may be led to iOS 14 predicated on the latest leaks about Apple's upcoming update to its operating system. That includes...
Read more

Are You Worried That Your Amazon Echo or Google Home Smart Speaker is Spying on You ? Read It For Solution..

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Are you worried that Google Home speaker or your Amazon Echo is spying on you? A device called Paranoid might provide a little relief. All...
Read more

Use Your Phone As A Webcam : No Need To Go Outside For Buying Any Webcam

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Did you need to establish a home office on account of the pandemic, however, discovered that all of the best webcams were out of...
Read more

All Information Of NextDoor App Which Is Used For Local Social Media

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Nextdoor is a program used for local social media. It's been 12 years since the program and now it's using because of quarantine.
Also Read:   Watch The World's First Tattoo Art Car By Japanese Marque Lexus
This program...
Read more

Hawaii Five-0’s Cancellation Meant A Few Significant Plans Needed To Be Scrapped

Entertainment Alok Chand -
CBS said goodbye to Hawaii Five-0 last week and did its best to give the long-running show a suitable send-off. Of course, all show...
Read more

James Gunn’s Thought For Scooby-Doo 3 Seems Wild

Entertainment Alok Chand -
As a filmmaker, James Gunn has become widely known for producing jobs that are somewhat more unconventional. Including his work on films like Slither...
Read more

Next Jumanji Will be The Rock, Kevin Hart And More Return For The Next Jumanji

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Director Jake Kasdan and the rest of the creative Period behind Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and its successful spinoff Jumanji: The Following Level...
Read more

Spider-Man 3 and Watchmen’s Rebecca Ramsey Is Dead In 53 After Fall

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Rebecca Ramsey, a visual effects artist whose work incorporates major films like Spider-Man 3 and The Hunger Games has expired. The effects manufacturer that...
Read more

No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Drops F-Bomb About Acting Following Bond

Entertainment Alok Chand -
So far as movie franchises go, there are few as cherished as the James Bond series. 007's adventures as an MI6 agent have enthralled...
Read more
© World Top Trend