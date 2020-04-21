iPhone SE Plus may be launched soon after iPhone SE 2, know possible price

- Advertisement -

The US tech company Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2 in India. Now the company is preparing to launch another smartphone, named iPhone SE Plus. This information has been obtained from a report. According to the report, the company will soon launch this upcoming phone in the market. Apart from this, a tech expert has also tweeted about the launch of iPhone SE Plus. However, Apple has not yet given information about the launch of the iPhone SE Plus.

IPhone SE Plus report and tweet

According to media reports, the company will launch the iPhone SE Plus soon. Also, the price of this phone can be kept in the premium range. On the other hand, tech expert John Prosser has tweeted that I will share the information about iPhone SE Plus with you soon. So it can be assumed from this tweet that in the coming time we can get information related to iPhone SE Plus.

Should have some iPhone SE Plus news for you soon. 👀 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 18, 2020



IPhone SE 2 specification

The new iPhone SE 2 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with HDR 10 playback and Dolby Vision support. Apart from this, Touch ID has been given in it. The iPhone SE 2 has an A13 bionic processor. It has a single rear camera setup which is 12 megapixels and its aperture is F / 1.8. You can also do 4K videography with the camera. For the selfie, it has a 7-megapixel front camera.

Features like HDR and portrait will be available with the camera. This phone is water and dustproof. For this, the new iPhone has a rating of IP 67. The iPhone SE 2 will be available in Black, White, and Red color variants. The company has said that a strong battery has been given in the iPhone SE 2. The body of the phone is made of glass and aerospace-grade aluminum. The phone also has support for wireless charging. It is claimed that the battery of iPhone SE 2 will be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes, although for this a separate 18-watt charger will have to be purchased, which is also offered by the company.

IPhone SE 2 price

This phone will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants. The initial price of the phone is 42,500 rupees, i.e. at this price, you will get a variant with 64 GB storage. The design of the iPhone SE 2 is very similar to that of the iPhone 8. The date of the sale of the phone is not currently available.