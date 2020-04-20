Home Technology iPhone SE: get the all-new iPhone on sale for just $199 at...
Technology

iPhone SE: get the all-new iPhone on sale for just $199 at Walmart

By- Viper
Apple’s all-new budget iPhone, the iPhone SE, is available to pre-order today, and Walmart is offering a fantastic deal that brings the cost down to just $199.

If you activate the smartphone for a limited period, you may save $200 on the iPhone SE 2020. The 2020 iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina display and packs Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, an impressive camera program, and a 12-hour battery backup.

The iPhone that is cheap is offered in three color options: black, black, white, and Product Red, along with three storage configurations: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. This is only one of the greatest deals we have seen for an iPhone that is all-new for an incredible price.

iPhone SE for $399 at Walmart

Save $200 on the iPhone SE with activation and installment plan

This pre-order deal is only available on the internet and will be in select stores beginning on April 24. For a limited period, Walmart is offering a $200 discount on the iPhone SE when you activate your phone.

