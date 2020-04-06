Iphone Se 2020 listed on apple’s website

- Advertisement -

Apple has been long-rumored to refresh a negative show that hasn’t been upgraded since 2016, its SE. For 2020, it’s expected to stick to this 8’s plan but with all internals and cameras.

It was initially supposed to launch in March, but that did not happen due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. However, a closer look at the website of Apple not only affirms the design but also implies that the launch is not too much. Under the accessories section on Apple’s site, there’s a list for a”Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection.” Interestingly, it is said to be harmonious with the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8, and a recently added”iPhone SE.”

This pretty much confirms that it will have exactly the same layout and dimensions as the iPhone 8 and 7 while it could have been prematurely updated, and might just be called the SE that is iPhone, just like the previous time. It is surprising since Apple is notoriously famous for having the same name for its products over generations.

Based on 9to5Mac, the iPhone SE 2020 will be available for pre-ordering as early as this week, beginning April 3, with deliveries starting in the following months. A launch event won’t take place, and the phone will probably be directly listed on the website. Colors options are said to include White, Black, and (PRODUCT) Red, whilst storage configurations will be 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The base model will have a starting price of $399. Bear in mind that the timelines could alter due to a number of factors now at play. The iPhone SE is expected the same chassis as that of the iPhone 8 however to be powered with the latest A13 chip. The cameras are predicted to get a substantial upgrade, using the main sensor as that of the 11 series that was iPhone. It is likely to bring the Touch ID back.