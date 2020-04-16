“iPhone SE 2020” Launched For $399 And Available For Pre-Orders

- Advertisement -

Apple has announced an iPhone that begins with 64GB of storage version at $399 for the new iPhone SE 2020. It has the same basic shape and seems like the iPhone 8, which means it’s a 4.7-inch display, large bezels on the top and underside, and a home button with Touch ID.

It’s a design that has remained consistent because the iPhone 6, making the iPhone SE essentially the fifth generation of the exact same appearance. This design is known by apple. It’s available for preorder that Friday, April 17th, and it will ship on April 24th. There will be a 128GB model available for $449 and a 256GB model for $559. With a year of Apple TV Plus subscription, it will come like other iPhones. It’ll come in white, black, and Product Red.

Specs

The iPhone SE is basically an iPhone 8 using a much better camera and processor — along with a lower price tag. Although it’s an old design, this iPhone SE 2020 has Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, the same that iPhone 11 and iPhone pro models have.

Camera

There is a single 12-megapixel camera lens on the back (along with a flash). Apple says it is using the processors to improve its Smart HDR photography, which combines multiple shots into one photograph to boost lighting and detail of the A13 Bionic chip.

It also has a portrait style with technologies Apple calls”monocular depth sensing.” It uses machine learning to detect depth and faces — that means it will only work on people, not pets. It features optical image stabilization, and Apple says it could perform”cinematic” stabilization on video as well as support 4K video in 60fps. The selfie camera is 7-megapixels, and it could also do portrait style effects.

Inspired From Old Generations iPhone’s

Many of the new second-generation iPhone SE 2020 parts are equal to the iPhone 8. It should have about the same battery life as the iPhone 8 (but no word on exact battery size). Apple states that cases designed for the iPhone 8 will work well on the SE. It’s Apple’s 4.7-inch IPS LCD Retina screen with True Tone color. It sounds as though it’s the specific same display as what’s about the 8.

It only includes a charger of 5W in the box, even though it can support 18W charging for that you have to buy it separately. It uses a Lightning connector for charging and it will also encourage Qi wireless charging. It will include quad-core headphones in the box, although there is not any headphone jack.

Rounding out some of the updated specs, it supports dual-SIMs, Gigabit LTE, and Wi-Fi 6. (The next one is an eSIM, however.) It also supports Haptic Touch, which is Apple’s substitute for 3D Touch, amounting to a very long media with feedback.