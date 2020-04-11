iPhone 12 Series Leaked Specs, Camera And Features

- Advertisement -

The 2020 iPhone 12 series will include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here’s rounding up the iPhone 12 series flows and rumors at one place with all the information

iPhone 12 Series: Hardware

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is going to be powered with the upcoming A14 chips. The brand new Apple chips are expected to be smaller and will come with more battery efficacy. From processing to gaming to thermal management, the A14 chips are expected to be the fastest. The devices will include 4GB, 6GB RAM using 512GB along with 64GB, 256GB storage variants of each version.

iPhone 12 String: Display, Design

The 2020 iPhones come as per the leak, with a 4-style squared-edged design. The rounded frame will disappear, and also also the new iPhone 12 models will be created out of glass. The front and back of the iPhone 12 will probably be made out of glass. The biggest of the 3 iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will probably feature a 6.7-inch display. The upcoming iPhone 12 versions might add the technology to get a display that is thin and will last to feature displays.

iPhone 12 Series: Battery

There will be minor changes in the batteries on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With capacity, Apple may also be finally bringing a battery protection module which could be 50 percent smaller and thinner supplying the identical capacity.

iPhone 12 Pro: 5G

iPhone 12 series is expected to feature 5G connectivity. The 2020 iPhone lineup will probably possess 5G support on-board. Each of the models, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will include 5G connectivity. Apple may also choose to market unique variants of this iPhone 12 version with 5G support.

iPhone 12 Series: Camera

The triple-lens camera setup was introduced with the 11 series. The identical camera setup is anticipated with 12 series comprising Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto lenses. The 2020 iPhones will possess additional camera enhancements and upgrades. Apple could be adding the LiDAR sensor iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to thickness information for items. Better photography and AR capabilities are anticipated in the upcoming 2020 iPhones. Apple may also introduce an all-new sensor-shift image stabilization technology.