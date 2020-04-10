Home Technology Iphone 12: Leaks Shows All New Designs In All 4 Variants
Technology

Iphone 12: Leaks Shows All New Designs In All 4 Variants

By- Viper
Apple’s layout for its iPhone 12 is pretty much done and dusted, as reported by a leak from inside Cupertino. Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser tweeted an image that reveals there will be four iPhone 12 models, comprising a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch vanilla iPhone 12, and a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The image confirms a lot of information gleaned from prior leaks and rumors, especially those of analyst and Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo, also shows what to expect when the iPhone 12 launches this fall.

Prosser noted he added from the version names to the image that was leaked but stated that the remaining portion of the information comes from Apple that was within. The two 12 versions come with aluminum bodies and an array, while the iPhone 12 Pro versions have a trio of rear- cameras and ave a stainless steel structure.

As such, the Pro versions are rather similar to the current iPhone 11 Pro but come with a LiDAR detector, as noticed on the iPad pro-2020. All four models share a top-notch that is shrunken, in which the front camera and Face ID tech reside, along with an Apple A14 CPU and 5G compatibility.

Prosser handed off to render musicians and stated that we should see more accurate designs of those mobiles since the locked-off Apple layouts are leaked coming in the upcoming few months. We anticipate launching in September this year, as it stands.

Apple might need to delay the retail launch or the show as a result of coronavirus-related disruptions, as rumors have suggested. However, for now, we hope Apple can find a means around the problems that lie between constructing the phones and sending them out to stores.

