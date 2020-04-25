iPhone 12: Leaks and Rumors Reveals Price Details On Every Model

- Advertisement -

AT A GLANCE; Apple in Fall will unveil the new iPhone 12 Series in 2020. iPhone 12 Models will come with the LiDAR Scanner feature that Apple added in the 2020 iPad Pro models. FEATURES: Four iPhones, New physical design5.4″, 6.7″, and 6.1″ sizes, Triple-lens 3D camera, All OLED displays, 5G connectivity, A14 chip

We’ve known for several months that Apple is planning on introducing four iPhone 12 models that fall; what we did not understand was how much they’d cost. And while lots can change between now and the iPhones’ scheduled launch this autumn, we got our first hints.

The information arrives from Korea’s The Elec, by way of PhoneArena, and hints at familiar prices across the board for Apple’s following handsets. The Elec sat down with analyst Chung-Hoon Lee.

Lee estimates the cheapest and lowest iPhone 12 of the group — the 5.4-inch version — will start at $700, while the bigger 6.1-inch variant reportedly will tack on a $50 premium. Meanwhile, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max, as they’ve been unofficially named, may cost $999 and $1,099, respectively. That is just like the current iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The interview of the Elec dives into details about Apple’s difficulty in delivering those two cheaper versions at prices. Together with four iPhones turning into OLED panels and the coronavirus pandemic sure to restrict earnings — Apple is under pressure to keep costs down than ever before. By incorporating the touch-sensitive layers on the display of the phone into the panel, Among the manners is, Lee describes.

However, Apple wrestling with display suppliers and so it is uncertain if it’ll be able to attain its price targets. And so those prices — notably that $700 tag for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 — are certainly not final and may shift based on market conditions. Nevertheless, were Apple to launch a smaller iPhone using 5G for such a low cost, it’d certainly differentiate the Manufacturer’s offerings from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus, each of which has been focused on delivering very expensive and quite large 5G-connected models as of late.

There seems to be renewed interest in more compact mobiles because of the launch of the iPhone SE 2020, so possibly this year is the right time for Apple to broaden the breadth of its flagship offerings, and provide an option slightly more compact compared to existing 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro.