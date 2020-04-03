Home TV Series Interesting News That You Need to Know About The Kissing Booth 2
TV Series

Interesting News That You Need to Know About The Kissing Booth 2

By- Naveen Yadav
The first Kissing Booth was released on Netflix. It came out on May 11, 2018. It did not get a lot of reviews. The film did among the audiences, despite having negative reviews. It was declared a victory. It did not take too long until Netflix announced the sequel.

Table of Contents

When will Netflix launch Kissing Booth 2?
What will be the storyline of Kissing Booth 2?
Who’ll reunite in Kissing Booth 2?
When will Netflix launch Kissing Booth 2?
In February 2019, Netflix announced that there’ll be a film. On Valentine’s day 2019, Netflix released a teaser trailer. The filming for the film ended in the past few months of 2019 and this year, it was assumed to launch.

At least we expected it to be published this year. Like film and every television show, the launch date must have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What will be the plot of Kissing Booth 2?

In the next part, Noah Flynn will go to Harvard, and his love Elle Evans comes back into secondary school for her education. The couple will soon maintain a long-distance relationship and enter the school of their dreams.

Noah will get comfy with a lady. In the last, Elle will need to choose the person who will offer relaxation and love.

The first film revolved only around Joey, Elle, and Noah. This time it will certainly be different. More characters will be inserted and there could be some side stories hanging around to create a feeling of reality for everyone.

Who will reunite in Kissing Booth 2?

The three main characters will return for the sequel. Elordi will soon be back as Noah, Joey King will again play the role of Elle Evans and Joel Courtney will return as Lee Flynn. Maisie Richardson-Sellers, that has been seen playing with Vixen/Amara. She plays with these roles on Legends of Tomorrow. She will be a part of Kissing Booth 2

