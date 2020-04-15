Instagram Announced To Support Small Businesses During COVID‑19 By Sharing New Gift Card, Food Order, And Fundraiser Stickers In Stories And On Their Profiles

- Advertisement -

Businesses can now add stickers , fundraisers, and buttons to their accounts that allow users to easily tap into order gift cards, as well as food delivery.

These kinds of features are important since a new report finds that over 7 million small businesses are in danger of closing because of financial hardship stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

Instagram on Wednesday announced a couple of updates to this service which is thought to help struggling small businesses amid the coronavirus crisis, among which comprises stickers that can be tapped to take people to a company’s site where consumers can order food delivery and purchase gift cards. “Small businesses are a significant part of the community, and many are facing immense challenges during the COVID‑19 catastrophe,” Instagram declared. “Today, we’re making it easier to discover gift cards online food purchases, and fundraisers on Instagram so you’re able to support the companies you adore.”

Today we’re launching a way for you to support small businesses through gift cards and takeout or delivery orders 🍴❤ For more info 👉 https://t.co/D3W1ze5sRQ pic.twitter.com/Xr88jyPSze — Instagram (@instagram) April 15, 2020

As you can see below, the idea here is that companies will incorporate those stickers within their Instagram Stories, and there’s also now a way to add a button into all those companies’ Instagram profiles that allow for a quick tap to obtain a present card. That’s especially useful for businesses that are closed now. A neighborhood, family-owned and managed theater chain, for instance, that was shut for months because of regulations serves my hometown. One of the very few ways people can support it through this time is by doing something like this, buying a gift card now (which gives the business badly-needed funds right now) to use later, once its locations start back up.

As part of this same announcement today, Facebook is currently adding the ability for businesses to add fundraiser decals. When tapped, these open on Facebook into a fundraiser. “Gift cards and food requests for delivery and takeout are available in America and Canada starting now and will roll out worldwide in the coming weeks,” Instagram’s announcement concludes, “and fundraisers will be coming shortly.”

Around features such as these are crucial for context, the financial pain is so acute that a new report finds over 7 million small companies are in danger of closing permanently.