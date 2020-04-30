Home Corona Infectious Disease Experts in South Korea Announced a Little bit of Good...
Corona

Infectious Disease Experts in South Korea Announced a Little bit of Good News

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
In recent weeks, coronavirus data out of South Korea has sparked alarm around the globe, with scientists and investigators having been stumped as to the cause of some COVID-19 patients demonstrating a relapse of this virus after having been declared cured — and even testing negative afterward. That puzzling phenomenon has also sent researchers scrambling to work out not only why that’s happening, but if patients are infectious at that point of reinfection, and if they can infect others. This was based in part on observing South Korea, which will be one of the few countries that have seemed to get its coronavirus epidemic. In other words, until many people started testing positive for the virus a second time.

Amid a pandemic in which announcements have been challenging to come by infectious disease experts in South Korea announced a little bit of good news on Wednesday. Dead, although lingering fragments of the virus, have been identified as the likely reason why the virus was tested positive for by nearly 300 people in the country after having first seemingly made a recovery.

“According to local media accounts, Oh Myoung-don — that heads up South Korea’s central clinical committee for emerging disease control — said during a media conference that the current coronavirus testing that supposed to show reinfections, in actuality” found the ribonucleic acid of a virus.”

This came following the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a little more than a week ago that it had identified 163 cases of patients that tested positive again after their retrieval. That number more than doubled per week. Studies have shown a COVID-19 patient may be infectious as many as eight days after their symptoms have gone away, and the individual would still test positive during this time.

Based on The Korea Herald, 263 people in Korea as of Sunday had tested positive for the disorder again after having formerly been declared free of the virus. The findings concerning false positives also apparently confirm a previous pronouncement from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said that patients who catch the virus over once have minimum contagiousness — an evaluation confirmed by citing culture tests of this virus which failed to find live virus traces from some of the patients that recovered from COVID-19.

