Indiana Jones Series Coming Back With Season 5 in 2022

- Advertisement -

The movie in the Indiana Jones series was bumped back according to reports.

It had been set to start shooting in April plotted for 9 July.

The film will be released worldwide 2022, on 29 July, after a reshuffle of this Disney slate.

It’s just the hottest Disney movie to be delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, which has disrupted the shoots and launch plans for countless jobs in Hollywood and beyond.

The studio’s big-budget picture of Mulan has been delayed, as have fresh Marvel movies Black Widow and The Eternals.

The Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden, will now premiere on 12 February 2021, together with Black Widow changing to 6 November 2020.

Mulan has now been shoved by its first 27 March release date to 24 July 2020.

The fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series, the follow around Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, has been a long-in-gestation affair, but one which Lucasfilm has been eager to pursue since its acquisition by Disney.

According to former Disney boss Bob Iger, the movie will not be’just a one-off’, leading to speculation that Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones could hand over his treasure searching mantle to the next.

Subsequently, in February, it was announced that Logan manager James Mangold had been in talks to lead the fifth film, with Steven Spielberg, who has helmed all the other Indy films, remaining on board as a hands-on’ producer.