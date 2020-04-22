Home Technology Indian Government Announced a Challenge To Make video conferencing App, Prize...
Technology

Indian Government Announced a Challenge To Make video conferencing App, Prize Money Is 1 CR

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Several organizations have opted for the online space route to receive their work completed, ever since the world has been hit with the outbreak. Video conferencing programs like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have seen a spike in their active user bases.

While Microsoft Teams remains to garner the attention of customers, Zoom has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons; especially for privacy-related concerns.

Recently, an advisory was shared by the Cyber Coordination Center (CyCord) of the Ministry of Home Affairs that warned the officers to avoid using Zoom for the security concerns. There have also been some guidelines that were shared by CERT-In to keep the privacy intact. However, with all the lockdown in India being expanded to May 3, employers have no choice than to allow their employees to work from the house which brings in the necessity to use the programs such as Zoom. Stepping up, an initiative has been announced by the government where it is currently hosting a challenge seeking programmers to create an Indian movie conferencing platform. As a word of surprise, the winner of the challenge is going to be rewarded with a massive sum of money. 



Details are as follows:

The Ministry of Electronics And Information technologies is hosting’Make In India’ video-conferencing application contest. The initiative is from India who will design our own video conferencing platform to rope at the pros in software development. As a part of the first step of the competition, the finest teams will be shortlisted for sharing models for your video conferencing program or the idea. Each of the selected teams will be given prize money of Rs. 5 lakhs which will primarily the fund for the development of the prototype. At the later stage, three from the 10 participating teams will be selected. The government intends to fund Rs. 20 lakh to each of the groups to generate a platform that will serve the purpose of video conferencing. Lastly, a final model will be selected and the winning team will be given Rs. 1 crore. The video conferencing app will then be made accessible for the masses also will be the initial in-house video conferencing program in India.



Important Guidelines For Making

The enrollment for this competition closes on 30th April, although the ideas’ submission date has been finalized for May 7, 2020. On 29th July 2020, the winner of the contest will be announced who will be carrying home the prize money of Rs. 1 crore. In terms of the pointers, the app should come with support for sound formats and various screen resolution and should be completely functional on the apparatus with a configuration that is reduced too. Its performance should not be affected by the internet. The video conferencing application should have a supply of moving files and screen-sharing. The application has to be encrypted using a system option offering an interface and a browser on the cloud. It also needs to permit users to join at a time for conferencing. The participants should be from some other startup company defined as per the government of India.

These Quality Should be 

  • Should support quality and all resolutions, should work in network scenarios that are high and low
  • Should be reduced on power/processor’s usage
  • Should not have any external hardware addiction
  • Should work on any device
  • If have conversation option during the seminar the people summit that is multi
  • Should have a conference to be joined by non-sign-in and sign-in Choices
  • Should have capabilities to host several concurrent seminars with multiple participants in each seminar
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.



