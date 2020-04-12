If Your Car Is Sitting As A Result Of Coronavirus Pandemic : The Best Way To Maintain Your Car Healthy During Coronavirus lockdown

- Advertisement -

If your car is sitting due to the coronavirus pandemic, its wellbeing might be a concern.

Letting your car sit for weeks or months at a time can have catastrophic effects, and leave you with costly repairs in the future.

Drive your vehicle weekly if you can, even if it’s just for a few blocks, and it’s going thank you.

We’re focusing on our health more than ever these days as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the planet. Some of the remarkable adjustments to our everyday lives could have impacts we do not immediately realize, although we are sanitizing and distancing and doing everything we need to be.

Take your vehicle. Your trusty automobile has been sitting idle, if you’ve been for weeks, and that isn’t always a good thing. There is a couple of things you should be doing to make sure your automobile remains in great shape when you are not driving it to and from work, as a post on Reddit points out.

Cars are made to be driven, although this might sound incredibly obvious. Many of their complex systems are not designed to sit unused for months or weeks. As you drive, your automobile maintains itself from lubing components that are internal to ensuring gas lines do not become stagnant or, worse yet, allow water to form inside the gas tank.

Here are Only a few things that will go wrong if you let your car sit without driving it for too long:

A dead battery — As you drive, your car’s engine charges the battery through the alternator. The battery can drain, leaving you with a vehicle that won’t start, After the car stays for a long time.

Poor engine performance — If water condenses inside your fuel tank it will eventually settle at the bottom since it’s heavier than the surrounding fuel. It can make your car chug or stall when it’s sucked into the fuel lines. This is particularly true in climates where condensation inside the tank may happen easily.

Also, while your engine needs to start to self-lubricate as soon as it fires up, leaving your automobile sitting for too long can hinder this procedure. You may be forced to try to start the car multiple times before it turns over, and also a substantial”warm-up” interval could be needed before the vehicle runs smoothly.

Tire damage or uneven wear — It takes a very long time to get a bicycle to dry rot, so that is not really a concern within the period of a couple of weeks or a few months. However, that time is still enough for your tires to begin to change shape ever so slightly. The weight of your car is always pushing down on the tires and after weeks of sitting still, they can develop flat spots if the tires are old. Tires also lose air over time. This may cause the tires to wear as they begin to return to their normal shape, potentially prolonging the life of the tires.

Component breakdown — Many of your car’s parts, in the A/C system to the fuel pump, are constructed to be used frequently. Gas pumps are notorious for going bad after sitting unused and a fuel pump replacement can be costly.

Brake rust — In case you’ve ever driven your car immediately following a couple of days of rain you might have discovered your brakes squeak and squeal for just a little while then. Brakes rust exceptionally quickly, and it is the job of the brake to maintain the surfaces of the brake pads and rotors nice and clean although pads to not just stop your automobile. Rusty brakes can be harmful and even cause damage if left to sit for an extended period of time.

Things to do?

There are many other things which can possibly cause a problem for a car left sitting for too long, from rodents nibbling on engine wires to insects invading the interior, but the best way to stop each of these issues in their tracks is to push your car.

We’re all doing our very best to socially distance ourselves from one another, but the thing about your car is the fact that it can’t become ill from a virus. Taking your car for a twist just around your neighborhood and firing the engine up ought to be sufficient to get it heated up and keep it healthy. Make it a weekly habit if you can, along with your car will thank you.