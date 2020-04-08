Home Technology Iceland's Early Coronavirus Testing Version Reveals 50 Percent Of Cases Don't Have...
Iceland’s Early Coronavirus Testing Version Reveals 50 Percent Of Cases Don’t Have Any Symptoms

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Iceland’s coronavirus testing Effort stands out as the Nation started aggressive COVID-19 screening months ago.
  • Iceland is testing all patients who are at risk or show symptoms, and anyone else who wants to get tested.
  • Present data show that approximately 50 percent of those tested didn’t have symptoms indicative of disease with the novel coronavirus.

A small island nation of 360,000 inhabitants might turn out to be a beacon of hope in combating the book coronavirus, as well as potential viral outbreaks before they reach pandemic levels. The country has made the information several times. Iceland is home to scientists that are at the forefront of genetic creation, as they’ve been tracing the few mutations of their SARS-CoV-2 pathogen. That data will help attract the COVID-19 vaccines that are in development.

Studying the genetics of the virus wouldn’t be possible without a comprehensive COVID-19 testing effort, and that is where the approach of Iceland stands out. The nation started before its system overwhelmed, testing, and it found that around 50 percent of cases had no symptoms. As Iceland did not have to impose as lockdown measures as other nations the testing effort also had a different side effect on the community.

With 1,364 cases up to now, including four deaths, Iceland has a mean of 3,745 COVID-19 patients per million. Comparatively, America’s 256,000 instances account at the time of this writing for an average of 784 cases per million. The gap between Iceland and other states is that analyzing began.

Testing began in early February, weeks before its very first coronavirus death, deCODE founder Dr. Kári Stefánsson told CNN. Furthermore, officials have run an aggressive effort aiming to quarantine all cases.

“The only reason that we are doing better is that we’re even more cautious,” Stefánsson explained. “We took seriously the information of an epidemic starting in China. We did not shrug our shoulders and say,’ that isn’t likely to be anything striking.'”

Iceland's COVID-19 statistics demonstrate that some 1,024 individuals are in isolation, 45 are hospitalized, and 12 individuals are in the ICU. The quarantine has been completed by more than contacts, while 6,300 more are in quarantine as of this writing. In total, Iceland aims to examine 50,000 more and tested more than 22,000 people. The National University Hospital examines individuals who are insecure or have revealed signs, CNN explains. But deCODE has done almost half of testing, and anyone who wants to receive examined can be.

Around 50 percent of individuals who tested positive were asymptomatic while fewer than 1% of the tests the company conducted came back positive. This finding supports and the mildly symptomatic ones are carriers of the virus, helping to spread.

“What it means in mind, is that since we’re screening the general population, we’re grabbing people early in the infection before they start showing symptoms,” Stefánsson said.

The information also indicates that the more than 1,050,000 confirmed instances globally don’t paint a complete picture. There might be hundreds of thousands of infected people who can’t be tested since there are tests or because they don’t qualify.

Some may find Iceland’s achievement simple to discount, given the country’s size. But any community can be applied to by the protocols that the country put in place. The curve could sew before distancing measures have to be deployed. Iceland has limited gatherings over 20 individuals, but the country is not under lockdown.

“It is nothing to do with the size of the population, this has to do with how well prepared it had been,” Stefánsson stated, adding that many developed nations could have mounted similar efforts, but”behaved just like nothing was happening.”

Iceland isn’t the only nation. South Korea has managed to drastically change the curve from COVID-19 screening and contact tracing extreme attempts. The competitive testing of Germany allowed it to register around 1,033 cases or 85,000 instances. But Germany captured these cases early on, which helped it reduce the mortality rate compared to other EU states.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
