I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 When Will It Arrive Plot, Cast, Trailer And Which Are The Interesting Fan Theories?

By- Alok Chand
I’m not okay with this is a Netflix show, and it seems to be talked about. This series might be renewed for season 2, but there is not any information. Still, is a chance that there will be a year two as there are too. The conclusion of year 1 left us and we will require a season 2, and the production team understands that.

When would it come out?

I Am Not Okay With This Season 2

The season is not supported yet, and so there are no details about the release date. We’ll get the information shortly. Since season 1 decides to adhere to the release pattern, year 2 should come out at the start or mid-2021.

Who might be coming back to this season?

As she’s the protagonist, this series can not occur without Sydney. This demonstrates that Sophia Lillis is going to return on the series playing the function. We’ll also have Stan, performed by Wyatt Oleff and Dina, played with Sofia Bryant. Syd’s family will also be back, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong will play the part of Liam, Sydney’s brother, and Rose Perkins will play Sydney’s mother, Maggie.

Season 1- A Brief Review

In season 1, we saw that Sydney has abilities that she isn’t able to control. She keeps it a secret, and just Stan understood about it. She hid it from her best friend, Dina. She investigates everything that happens around her and to her in her diary. Her power seems to come out and hurt someone when she is emotional or irritated. Her powers also affected one of those bullies in her school for trying to reveal exactly what was in her diary. She has a mysterious shadow emerging occasionally.

The anticipated plot and fan theories

The important and considered fan concept is that the shadow is her daddy, and he tries to help her out. This time, Sydney might be learning to be certain it causes less injury and to control her abilities. Also, we need to know what occurs to the diary of Sydney

Alok Chand

