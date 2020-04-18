I Am Not Okay with This season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s custom of producing likable coming-of-age sci-fi tales has continued with the launch of I’m Not Okay With This, a seven-part series starring It celebrities Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff.

With a relatively brief run-time and an extremely watchable style, fans will likely binge the series in next to no time, and so the question of another season will need to be addressed in short order.

Bearing that in mind, here’s what we know about another run of this series so far…

Will there be a second season of I Am Not Okay With This?

We would be very surprised if we do not find a second season — although nothing has been confirmed and it likely will not be for around a month or so.

Appears to indicate that Netflix has a great deal of confidence with a second run although displays that ended on a cliffhanger before have been canceled by the stage — being set up.

When is I Am Not Okay with This season 2 on Netflix?

At this juncture it’s only guesswork — but it appears sensible to suggest that another season might follow at the same period in 2021. We’ll inform you straight away if we hear anything official!

Which cast members will return for I Am Not Okay with This season 2?

Nothing is official, naturally — we can safely assume that string lead Sophia Willis will reunite in the role of Sydney, though other members of the major cast, such as Wyatt Oleff (Stanley Barber), Sofia Bryant (Dina), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Maggie) and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Liam) are also very likely to appear again.

1 individual we can probably rule out seeing is Richard Ellis — the character of whose Brad meets a grisly end at one’s climax.

And we expect to see some brand new characters in season two as well that Sydney meets at the end of the first time likely to take on a substantial role. We’ll allow you to know when we hear of any news.

What will happen in I Am Not Okay with This season 2?

Well, the meeting with the figure after the season quite definitely set up the events of the season, so we may assume that Sydney’s encounter with this guy will be prominent in year two.

The man seemed to hint he was in a similar scenario to Sydney, so we will likely see him help her further hone her recently developed superpowers — but to what ends he needs her to utilize them and to what ends Sydney would love to utilize them, remains to be seen.

It hinted that we may discover more about Sydney’s relationship with her dead father in a run, although we could likely expect to see her continuing to navigate her relationship with her mother and her sexuality.

In an interview with THR, creators Jonathan Entwistle and Shawn Levy also said the season two would visit Syd deal with the effects of Dan’s death, even though”nobody could ever suspect Syd.”

They explained: “One of the wonderful things [about a potential season 2] is all the theories which may grow up in high school after something like that occurs. Was it a sniper? Was this disease? That’s super exciting.

“And there is a point today where Syd should ask herself,’Did I mean to do that?’ And when she did mean to do it, then she has to come to terms with the fact that from the very start of episode one, she wished to harm Brad.”

The pair also succeeded at investigating what might occur if Dina were to discover the truth: “What does that mean for her, and what exactly does it mean to her when anybody — like Dina — finds out?”