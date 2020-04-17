I Am Not Okay With This season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All The Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Netflix has just released I’m Not Alright With This and lovers are already dying to know when season two is on the cards.

Starring Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff (who you will recognize as Beverly Marsh and Stanley Uris out of IT and IT: Chapter 2 ), I’m Not Okay With This is currently a hit among lovers of the graphic novel by Charles Forsman in Addition to the Stranger Things and The Conclusion Of The F***ing World fandoms.

- Advertisement -

At this time, there’s no confirmation about another season of this series (it merely only emerges, give it an opportunity!) However, seeing as it is already a hit with fans on networking, things are looking promising.

Here’s what we know thus far about I’m Not Alright With This season two, for instance, potential launch date, returning cast members and spoilers.

Will there be an I Am Not Okay With This season 2? Has it been renewed at Netflix?

Currently, I’m Not Okay With This has not yet been renewed for a second season at Netflix, but again, it’s simply been a matter of hours since season 1 was released. Give it a chance, will ya!

Netflix usually shares news after it falls on the streamer. Based on the reception from fans, you can expect news about the second season at a certain point in the forthcoming weeks.

Am Not Okay With season 2 Released Date

Again, this is all dependent on a) when it gets revived, and b) if it gets renewed. Chances are that the authors are currently working on another season just.

Season 1 aired at February 2020 Netflix and was first filmed in Summer 2019. If the turnaround for season 2 is the same, then we could anticipate a season.

I Am Not Okay With This season 2 cast

As our main character Sydney, Sophia Lillis will return for season 2. Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Sofia Bryant (Dina) and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Liam) will also probably return, alongside Kathleen Rose Perkins as Sydney’s mommy Maggie.

Given what happens in the event, one cast member won’t return to the potential next season. This means they could be seen by us although, flashbacks may happen.

Expect to see new characters. And maybe the individuality of the dark figure that’s been following Sydney around town will be revealed too… Does he have a face? Who will be playing with him?

I Am Not Okay With This season 2 plot

Season 1 adapts the majority of Charles Forsman’s graphic novel (with some huge changes), so there is no longer source material to draw from should season 2 be renewed.

When a season is two, it will pick up from where it left off — given how much of a cliffhanger we left us on, what with Sydney face to face with the dark figure that’s been following her around. What exactly does that figure need? Might it be evil or good? Who can it be? Is it Sydney’s dad?!

The magnitude of the powers of Sydney will likely be explored and there be shocks over what occurred at the dance.

With Dina, the events of this dancing will probably have had a psychological effect on the friendship/romance of Syd on a relationship level. Season 2 will hopefully see the two of them become closer, also, to strengthen Stanley and Sydney’s friendship.

But the main question about season 2 will most likely be: Who knows about the powers of Sydney? And that has her diary today?