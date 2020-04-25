- Advertisement -

Hyundai Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant Santro in the nation to get a starting price of Rs 4.57 lakh. Among the hatchbacks, Hyundai Santro battles the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Tata Tiago.

Aside from Hyundai Santro, the BS6 line-up of the auto manufacturer comprises Hyundai Elite i20, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai Aura Hyundai Verna facelift, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Venue along with the Hyundai Creta.

Like cascading front grille, Hyundai Santro BS6 will get exterior features, fog lamps, sweptback headlamps, electrically ORVMs with turn indicators, and door handles. The hatchback includes a dual-tone finish within the cottage where you will encounter whistles and bells such as multi-function steering wheel, 2.5-inch MID, and 7-inch touchscreen AVN program with Apple CarPlay and Android automobile connectivity.

So much as the security features are involved, the Santro BS6 boasts of airbags, ABS with rate system, EBD, passenger and driver seatbelt reminder, central locking, rear defogger, speed sensing auto door lock and affect sensing automobile door unlock.

Powering Hyundai Santro is a BS6-compliant, 1.1-litre, Epsilon MPI gasoline engine which provides 69PS and 99Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to some manual gearbox. There’s also a bi-fuel (gasoline with CNG) iteration of the engine and at the CNG mode, it provides 60PS and 85Nm of torque. On the other hand, the variant is provided with a gearbox.

Hyundai Santro BS6 is available in Sportz Era Executive, Magna, several versions, and Asta. Below are the rates that are variant-wise.

Santro Era Executive MT – Rs 4.57 lakh

Santro Magna MT – Rs 5.04 lakh

Santro Magna AMT – Rs 5.53 lakh

Santro Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) Magna MT – Rs 5.85 lakh

Santro Sportz MT – Rs 5.40 lakh

Santro Sportz AMT – Rs 5.98 lakh

Santro Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) Sportz MT – Rs 6.20 lakh

Santro Asta MT – Rs 5.78 lakh