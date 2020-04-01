Home Technology Hyperlocal Weather App Dark Sky Has Been Acquired By Apple. Despite The...
Technology

Hyperlocal Weather App Dark Sky Has Been Acquired By Apple. Despite The Terms Of The Pact Are Still Unclear

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -
  • Hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky has been purchased by Apple. Although the terms of the deal are still unclear, it is going to take effect.
  • Dark Sky will stay accessible as a program for iOS, but will likely be rolled into iOS by default at any stage in the not-so-distant future.
  • Android consumers of the app will see it disappear as of July 1st, 2020. People who remain subscribed at that point is going to be given a refund, according to the organization.

The beloved weather app that is a hit on both iOS and Android, dark Sky, is now under new management. Dark Sky announced today that it”has joined Apple,” indicating a new future where the program’s key features are most likely to be integrated into Apple’s default weather experience. For Android users, this usually means the conclusion of an app that may be one of your favorites.

If you’ve dabbled at all over the past several years you come across Sky. Its design and forecasting for the hour have made it a success on both App Store and Google Play. As is frequently the case it was bound to be snapped up by a larger fish earlier or later, and it appears that fish is Apple.

 

Also Read:   Many Macs With ARM Processors Will Be Launched By Apple In Next year, An Insider Says
Also Read:   Big News: iPhone 12 Could Be Twice As Quickly As The Samsung Galaxy S20

Dark Sky

Now we have some news to share: Apple has been joined by Dark Sky.

Our aim has always been to help as many people as we can stay secure and dry to offer the world with the weather info potential, and to do so.

There is no better place. We’re thrilled to have the chance to reach people, with more impact, than we ever could alone.

As for what this implies for the iOS app, nothing will change for the time being. Finally, we expect the program will be baked right into the iOS weather experience, but it may be a while before we see that happen. In the meantime, as it has for Apple users, the app will continue to work. Android consumers, on the other hand, are not nearly as fortunate.

Wear and android OS App

The app will be available for download. Service to subscribers and users will continue. Subscribers that continue to be busy at that time will be given a refund.

It is nice that refunds will be available for subscribers but it is still likely to sting a bit for Dark Sky fans.

- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

UP Board Result 2020: Know when the 10th-12th results will come, read the statement of the board officer

Education Vikash Kumar -
UPMSP Result 2020: Secondary Education Council, Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) may delay the results of class X and XII this time...
Read more

CBSE 10th results 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Result 2020 is expected to be released by May 20

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board outcomes 2020 will be announced by May end...
Read more

Hyperlocal Weather App Dark Sky Has Been Acquired By Apple. Despite The Terms Of The Pact Are Still Unclear

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky has been purchased by Apple. Although the terms of the deal are still unclear, it is going to...
Read more

Outlander star Duncan Lacroix making a return to the series following Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser’s heartbreaking exit

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Outlander celebrity Duncan Lacroix has dealt with the chance of building a return to the series following Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser's dreadful exit.
Also Read:   Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Active Two Version, The Under Armour Edition
Despite surviving much...
Read more

When The Season 2 Of Hunter Will Come Out? What Will Be The Plot For Season 2?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Perhaps, Hunter is your internet series that handles the victims' reiteration. In February 2020, Hunter's Season 1 was released on 21st. There was some...
Read more

Outsider season 2: Release Date, Cast Return And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
After Stephen King's The Outsider was released in 2018, it was heralded as one of the legendary Horror author's best novels in years. That...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar 10th Result, where and how to check, know the answers to all the questions

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board has released the result of class 12th. In such a situation, many questions are being raised in...
Read more

World War Z 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details And All The Latest Update

Movies Vikash Kumar -
World War Z wound up being an astonishing hit -- both within the film globally and also savants (by and large, at any speed...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Evaluation of answer books will be done after April 14, Bihar board released an update

Education Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi, Online Desk. Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: New Delhi, Online Desk. The Bihar Board i.e. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Official Release Date, Story, Characters And Latest Information

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Overlord is a Light publication series outlined by so-container and composed by Kugane Maruyama. It began serialization online in 2010.
Also Read:   Big News Of Apple:- IOS 14 on iPhone 12: We can not stop staring at this iOS 14 concept video
The TV show contains three...
Read more
© World Top Trend