Hyperlocal Weather App Dark Sky Has Been Acquired By Apple. Despite The Terms Of The Pact Are Still Unclear

- Advertisement -

Hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky has been purchased by Apple. Although the terms of the deal are still unclear, it is going to take effect.

Dark Sky will stay accessible as a program for iOS, but will likely be rolled into iOS by default at any stage in the not-so-distant future.

Android consumers of the app will see it disappear as of July 1st, 2020. People who remain subscribed at that point is going to be given a refund, according to the organization.

The beloved weather app that is a hit on both iOS and Android, dark Sky, is now under new management. Dark Sky announced today that it”has joined Apple,” indicating a new future where the program’s key features are most likely to be integrated into Apple’s default weather experience. For Android users, this usually means the conclusion of an app that may be one of your favorites.

If you’ve dabbled at all over the past several years you come across Sky. Its design and forecasting for the hour have made it a success on both App Store and Google Play. As is frequently the case it was bound to be snapped up by a larger fish earlier or later, and it appears that fish is Apple.

Now we have some news to share: Apple has been joined by Dark Sky.

Our aim has always been to help as many people as we can stay secure and dry to offer the world with the weather info potential, and to do so.

There is no better place. We’re thrilled to have the chance to reach people, with more impact, than we ever could alone.

As for what this implies for the iOS app, nothing will change for the time being. Finally, we expect the program will be baked right into the iOS weather experience, but it may be a while before we see that happen. In the meantime, as it has for Apple users, the app will continue to work. Android consumers, on the other hand, are not nearly as fortunate.

Wear and android OS App

The app will be available for download. Service to subscribers and users will continue. Subscribers that continue to be busy at that time will be given a refund.

It is nice that refunds will be available for subscribers but it is still likely to sting a bit for Dark Sky fans.