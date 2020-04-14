Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hunters season 2 release date: When will Hunters return on Amazon Prime?
TV Series

Hunters season 2 release date: When will Hunters return on Amazon Prime?

By- Vikash Kumar
Until Amazon officially renews Hunters and supports creation on season two, it’s hard to say when new episodes might be heading our way. Then anticipate season two around early 2021 at the earliest if Jonah and his team are awarded the go-ahead to suit up again.

Hunters season 2 cast: Who will be in Hunters season 2?

Al Pacino might be the major draw here, but following that finale is through flashbacks.

But when Hunters is revived, the rest of the main cast are likely to reappear, including:

Hunters season 2 plot: What will the second season of Hunters be about?

Given what happened at the end of season one, a possible next season would focus primarily on clashes between the task force of Millie and Jonah’s Hunters.

We expect to hear a few answers regarding the suspect devotion of Sister Harriet, as well as Adolf Hitler’s surprise cameo at the season one finale.

Executive producer Nikki Toscano told Refinery 29 that she wants to explore the personality of Joe (Louis Ozawa) more following that Hitler show:

“You’ll see a lot of soul-searching, in terms of a [possible] season, as much as who Joe is, what he is motivated by, and also the way the Nazis can utilize him as a tool for destruction.”

“Yeah, if Amazon will give us that ability in the future, it would be a rather interesting thing to do.”

Hunters season 2 trailer: When can we see an Amazon Prime promo for Hunters season 2?

Hunters may travel back in time, but unfortunately, we can’t travel forward, so we will not be able to share a brand new trailer with you until the show officially begins production on season two.

