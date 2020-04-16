Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hunters season 2 storylines: what to expect if the show returns
Hunters season 2 storylines: what to expect if the show returns

By- Vikash Kumar
Wondering if there will be a Hunters season 2 on Amazon Prime Video? We don’t understand, but the manufacturers have strategies for seasons. Season 1 of Hunters landed on Amazon Prime on February 21, and know that there’s plenty setup from the season 1 finale that was shocking for episodes. Amazon hasn’t revived the show, however, however. Spoilers follow.

Plotlines for Hunters season 2 are teased in that episode. Kill and the titular hunters will move with eight crucial Nazi personnel to track down. Adolf Hitler, we know, is still alive down in Argentina, and is ultimately the brains behind the endeavor to create a Fourth Reich in America (The Colonel, meanwhile, season 1’s villain, is Hitler’s wife Eva Braun). The terrifying hitman Travis is recruiting an army in jail, which may be bad news.

Hunters season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet

Hunters have not formally been renewed for a second season yet by Amazon Prime. Amazon’s time for renewing shows is inconsistent: The Boys season 2 was confirmed before season 1 released, for example, while fellow Amazon first The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for a fourth season six days after it aired.

Once we understand more about the show’s chances of a season we’ll update this page.

Hunters’ creators want to make five seasons of the show

If it has revived, as strongly suggested from the season 1 finale, the creators of Hunters do have plans for season 2. In a meeting with Refinery29, co-showrunner Nikki Toscano affirms that the characters may be going to Europe if there is a season 2.

She says that Joe (Louis Ozawa), who’s kidnapped by Nazis at the end of year 1, could be weaponized by them in season 2 if it moves ahead. “You will see a good deal of soul searching, in terms of if there is a season 2, as far as who Joe is, what he is prompted by, and how the Nazis can use him as a tool for destruction.”

Creator David Weil advised BI he has plans for five years of the show. “I have a minimum of five seasons’ worth of thoughts of where I see the series going, and that I certainly know the end of this series,” he explained.

Hitler’s look in Hunters’ finale is like the ridiculous equivalent of a Marvel post-credits of the show reveal. The face of Hitler isn’t seen by us of this mustache incomplete the lower half. This implies that they keep him as a villain in the backdrop, or can cast an actor as Adolf.

The very first question to be answered by season 2, then, is what will happen to Joe, who finishes this season at a dinner table with Hitler and The Colonel (Lena Olin), that we now understand is Hitler’s wife Eva Braun. That is a hell of a cliffhanger.

That to be picked up, though. We know that the hunters themselves, such as Jonah, are stricken with despair that the guy they knew as Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) was covertly Nazi surgeon The Wolf, and are heading to Europe in the pursuit of their Nazi threat. We are also not clear on the motives of nun Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany), who is plotting something with an as-yet-unseen third party.

Agent Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton), meanwhile, was approached by a congresswoman to combine a more valid job force to unearth the Nazis hidden in the USA.

The always-terrifying Nazi Travis (Greg Austin) murdered his Jewish attorney in prison to stoke antisemitic sentiment among the prisoners, and he intends to sponsor an army of these while he’s behind bars. Fellow Nazi Biff Simpson (Dylan Baker) escaped to the Soviet Union, where he is carrying fake documents to mix in.

That is a lot left to explore. Whatever happens, of course, Al Pacino will not be back for two unless it is in flashback form: the fake Meyer Offerman is dead.

A follow-up season for Hunters has potential

The first period of Hunters was faulty but entertaining. Having a few characters from the mix, the ensemble worked against the variation in tone between absurd and serious, along with it a tiny bit meant the series wasn’t always going to be to everyone.

Yet, we want to see where this story is going after that ludicrous Hitler reveals. Hunters look like it’s going Wolfenstein in season 2.

