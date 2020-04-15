Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hunters Season 2: Prime Videos? Arrival And All The Recant Updates
Hunters Season 2: Prime Videos? Arrival And All The Recant Updates

By- Vikash Kumar
Hunters is an incredible show set in the late 70s, and the series revolves around the Nazi hunters giving the touch this series brings about a background to us.

The show will provide you all of the chills as we see the story of a bunch of Nazi hunters, not just this it also adds the part of the US importing the leftover German scientists as they needed to pay their dues being a supporter of Hitler they killed tens of thousands of jews.

WILL HUNTER BE RENEWED FOR A SEASON 2?

As of yet, we do not have a bit of information on this show’s renewal, but so far as fan theories proceed, we’ll see another season of the show.

The season one was a sudden hit; we were left by season in a cliffhanger which gives us hope for a year two. Among the reasons being, we watched that the entry of Hitler himself in the conclusion of year one this might be a turning point for the series.

It’s also said the show was planned out for a total of five seasons, which provides hope to the audience, and we will hear decent news soon.

 CAST FOR HUNTERS SEASON 2

  • Greg Austin
  • Tiffany Boone
  • Louis Ozawa
  • Kate Mulvany
  • Carol Kane
  •  Logan Lerman
  • Josh Radnor
  • Jerrika Hinton
  • Lena Olin

RELEASE DATE FOR HUNTERS SEASON 2

We cannot be sure about the release date for the show as Amazon Prime has not officially renewed the show, but when we get a renewal, we might also get a release date.

Looking at the current situation, many dates are pushed back, so we’ll need to wait until 2021 if Hunters receive a renewal for season two.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

