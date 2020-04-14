How to Enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

- Advertisement -

Only a few days ago, WhatsApp had rolled out the much-awaited Dark Mode attribute for its Android Beta version 2.20.13.

The feature was spotted a site that tracks development. If you want to use the attribute in your Android smartphones, all you have to do is download the latest Android Beta version of the app from the APK version in case you can not wait for any more to get a stable one.link.

Now, this feature is accessible for Android app. However, since we all know, WhatsApp also comes in a Desktop version for your PCs, and with time, it has shown itself to be helpful for sending messages, links and other important media directly from the computer, particularly during work hours to boost the efficiency of communication. And what is better and more soothing in your version in addition to the eyes compared to the theme for WhatsApp on your telephone?

Contrary to the version roll out of this mode attribute on Android smartphones, there’s been on whether the exact same will come on WhatsApp Web no such statement. However, there is a way to acquire the dark motif on the edition of the program right now.

Here is how you can enable a dark theme on WhatsApp Web:

-To enable the dark motif on WhatsApp Web be sure that you have the latest version of Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome.

-After that, download and install Stylus to get Google Chrome or even Firefox. For consumers that are Chrome, you may download the extension here and people may install it from here.

The Stylus extension assists users to apply various themes to desktop versions and websites.

-once you’ve set up the Stylus extension, you will observe several colored topics including motif that is dark.

-Now, open WhatsApp Web or reload the tab either of viola and the browsers, your motif will look!

However, if you’re currently awaiting an official release of the mode on desktop edition of the program, there’s absolutely not any such statement or information of the same. But, according to reports, the attribute may be soon released by WhatsApp as a stable version for iOS users and its Android.