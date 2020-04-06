HONOR PLAY 4T AND HONOR PLAY 4T PRO KEY FEATURES, LEAKS AND PRE-BOOKING DETAILS

- Advertisement -

Honor Play 4T Pro and honor Play 4T are defined as established by the sub-brand Honor on April 9 of Huawei. Ahead of next week’s launch, the two Honor phones have been discovered listed for pre-bookings on two retailers. The listings include the images of this Honor that show their design and hint at the 2 phones’ color options.

Earlier, Honor Play 4T was seen on Chinese regulator TENAA’s site which has signaled the specifications of the phone. The Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro have been listed on Chinese sites JD.com and Suning.com. While both Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro were listed on JD.com, suning.com just lists the Honor Play 4T Pro.

The Suning.com listing indicates the Honor Play 4T Guru in three colours – black, green, and a near light blue color. Only the green color is seen for its Honor Play 4T on JD.com.The listings on both imply that while the Honor Play 4T Pro might have an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Honor Play 4T will have a fingerprint sensor on the back. The listings also imply that both the Honor Play 4T smartphones might come with a camera setup on the back.

Apart from that, the Honor Play 4T Pro will have a notch that is waterdrop-style, whereas the Honor Play 4T will come according to images present on the list. According to the newly spotted TENAA listing for Honor Play 4T, the phone will come with a 6.3-inch (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED panel. It will be powered by an octa-core chip and come with two RAM choices – 6GB and 8GB. What’s more, the double camera on your Honor Perform 4T will consist of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Honor Play 4T may also include a 3,900mAh battery.