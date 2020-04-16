Home Entertainment Hocus Pocus 2: it’s now officially moving forward to Disney+
Hocus Pocus 2: it's now officially moving forward to Disney+

By- Ajeet Kumar
Is anyone else daydreaming about spooky season already? Well, here is some fantastic news: that the Hocus Pocus sequel has discovered its director. Whispers of a continuation to that the 1993 classic have been in discussions for years, but it looks like it is now officially moving ahead for Disney+ together with Hairspray manager Adam Shankman on board to helm.

Adam Shankman most recently directed the 2019 rom-com What Guys Want starring Taraji P. Henson, and is also attached to Disney’s Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. He’s found success with creating musicals and comedy projects such as Rock of Ages, Bedtime Stories, A Walk To Remember and The Wedding Planner. Now the question is what the vision for Hocus Pocus 2 is.

Workaholics writer and producer Jen D’Angelo is writing the script, and Lynn Harris (The Notebook, The Shallows) is generating, per Variety. There have been many rounds of talk about a Hocus Pocus movie for so many years that’s it’s tough to decode what fans could expect from the Halloween film. Last we heard, the script does comprise the central three Salem witches from the first as characters in the movie.

Back in November, Sarah Jessica Parker explained that she, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy had signed on to star in Hocus Pocus two, adding”Now we wait.” This followed a previous version of this project in development at Disney Channel using a cast that Midler looked down upon.

Other cast members have also shared their interest in reprising their roles in another Hocus Pocus movie. Thora Birch, who was nine at the time of the launch of the original movie, is right down to reprise her role as Dani in a sequel. Here’s what she said about Hocus Pocus Two last month:

I’m excited about it. They’ve been speaking about this particular reboot for five decades. I am excited to find out what it all looks like. I don’t understand where it is going to fall in the day’s end, although I understand a small bit about a couple of ideas for stories.

Can it be a reunion? Doug Jones has spoken out about the chance of playing with Billy Butcherson again also! Back in 2018, a lot of the original cast came together to celebrate 25 years since its release — though most of the kid actors are no longer functioning in Hollywood.

1993’s Hocus Pocus was helmed by Kenny Ortega before he went on to steer the High School Musical and Descendant movies for Disney Channel. It didn’t make much money After the movie hit theaters in July 1993, but it is now a heritage and a staple through Halloween time.

The report doesn’t clear up if Adam Shankman will begin production on Hocus Pocus 2 or Enchanted 2 first. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for updates on Disney+ articles!

