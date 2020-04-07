Highschool DXD Season 5 When Will It Arrive?, Plot, Cast, Trailer And What Are The Exciting Fan Theories You Have to Know?

- Advertisement -

High School Dxd is an anime series based on a manga of the same name.

Initially, a Japanese light novel series, composed by Ichiei Ishibumi and exemplified by Miyama-Zero.

Highschool DXD Season 5 When Will It Arrive?

The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2020. Even though the official announcement is to be made. Sueda, as well as Fire Studio, have not declared anything. We may need to wait just a little bit more than usual due to the epidemic.

Highschool DXD Season 5 Cast and Voice Actors

The voice actors are any show’s main character. So we guess that the very same actors would reunite. It includes Issei Hyoudou as the main lead accompanied by Rias Gremory as Akeno Himejima, Yuuto Kiba, Ia Argento, and Koneko Toujou, these names all are most likely to be stamped by the manufacturers due to their appearance in year 5.

What’s Going To Happen In Highschool DXD Season 5?

The series will continue to have its attention and will thus continue with the Oppa Dragon’ arc. The previous season covered volumes 9 and 10 in the book. This year will follow volumes 11 and 12 in the manga.

Fans expect a lot of answers from the season. This is a result of the continuation of this narrative in the arc. The story will follow the manga. So there might be more than 2 seasons in the lineup.