High School DxD season 5: Read Here To Know More About The Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All The Recant Update

The anime and manga fans are excited to know if there favorite anime series High School DxD is coming right back to the season or not. They are desperate to understand any information concerning the release of the series and its preview. So there is great news for them. Their incredible anime series is confirmed to go back for the fifth season.

High School DxD is an anime series based on the light book of the same name by Miyama Zero. The show is headed by the director Tetsuya Yanagisawa and also made it a hit.

High School DxD Season 5: Release Date and Trailer

The production house assured that this installment will be the degree of the season, nevertheless, neither the production home TNK nor Tetsuya Yanagisawa hinted anything regarding the launch date of the most-awaited fifth season. However, enthusiasts are currently anticipating this series to reach the screens by October 2020.

Adding to this, we are still waiting for an official trailer to become released. But, we will keep you posted as soon as the official announcement is created.

High School DxD Season 5: Cast

We will witness, Rias Gregory, Yuuto Kebo, Koneko Toujuo, Akeno Himejima, and Asia Argento. Viewers are currently hoping to reprise their roles from the preceding season. Together with that, no titles have been disclosed by the production house.

High School DxD Season 5: Storyline

The show revolves around Issei Hyodo, a pervert High School boy in Kuoh Academy. He dreams of getting harem king daily. After, he had been murdered on his first date, and he realizes that he is a fallen angel, but it was revealed he was a Devil.

The manga consists of 25 volumes of narrative writing that is brilliant. Thus, the fourth season was established on the 9th and 10th quantity, and the fifth season source material will be the 11th and 12th Volume of the manga series.

What is it about?

The series had already finished four seasons since its premiere first in 2012. The next season that followed was known as High School DxD New, the third — High School DxD Born and finally, the fourth one — High School DxD Hero that culminated in April 2018. Since the anime follows the mild novel’s story-line, there is still a lot making up 5 a certain shot wager.

All the seasons of the show followed the books and season 4’s volumes started by following the Hero Oppai Dragon story arc from the manga and covered the 10th and 9th quantity of the novels. Hence, it can be presumed that the season would be covering the next volumes, that’s the 11th and the 12th ones.