Here’s how “Pokemon Go” is Manage to the Coronavirus Pandemic

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
There are more pressing issues than catching Pokemon on our phones, but any diversion is a welcome one as we settle in to our new quarantine realities for the next few weeks or even months. That is why we thought it would be a fantastic idea to see just how Pokemon Move developer Niantic is tweaking its own game to account for the fact that no one is going out and walking around for the foreseeable future.

Reports about Niantic”assigning updates to Pokemon Move features and experiences which can be appreciated in respective settings” began popping up earlier this month, also on Monday, the developer revealed a number of the changes that are being forced to make the game easier to play from the comfort of your property.

According to the official Pokemon Proceed website, these modifications are being made until further notice:

3x Stardust and XP for your very first Pokémon catch of the day: make certain to activate a Star Piece and Lucky Egg to optimize your rewards.
Changes to Presents : The variety of Gifts you can open every day will now increase to 30, and the number of Gifts you can carry in your stock will increase to 20. Gifts will also comprise more
POKEMONRotating 1 PokéCoin bundles at the store : New 1 PokéCoin packs will soon be available from the shop weekly as one-time purchases. These bundles’ contents vary. Now, a 1 PokéCoin bundle is available for you that includes the Poké Balls x 100.
The 100 Poke Ball package along with a 30 Incense package will be available until Monday, March 30th at 1:00 PM PDT / 4:00 PM EDT. At that moment, their place will be taken by a 1 package that is PokeCoin.

In addition to each of the changes listed above, Niantic raised the amount of habitats on the map so that monsters are more likely to spawn close by so that trainers don’t have to travel to find them, encouraged incense to survive a hour, made eggs hatch twice as fast, and updated PokeStops so that they drop gifts more frequently.

Pokemon Move may not be as popular now as it was in the summer of 2016 as it first started, but there are plenty of people all over the world who still log on each day to capture Pokemon, take good care of fitness centers, and combine their friends to battle at raids. It’s nice to know they will not need to place themselves in danger to keep playing.

Kalyan Jee Jha

