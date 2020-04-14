Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong

- Advertisement -

Ever since Legendary’s MonsterVerse started in 2014 using Godzilla, the entire franchise has been building to one movie: Godzilla vs. Kong. This culmination of the MonsterVerse was long-delayed. When it arrives both name Titans will eventually get an opportunity to face each other in battle.

THE STORY SO FAR

A follow-up to last year’s King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong is also a sequel to 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. All 3 prior films have, in some way or another, based around Monarch, a government organization founded to study and manipulate the Earth’s ancient Titans to safeguard mankind.

- Advertisement -

After leveling yet another city in King of the Monsters, Godzilla has crowned himself that the Titan’s alpha, instituting peace on Earth. The surroundings are healing after centuries of endangerment, together with Titans returning into the world’s surface to safeguard the natural world between their biomes. Despite Earth’s tranquil state, newspaper headlines throughout King of the Monsters’ credits sequence indicate that Monarch is more than ever. The organization is investigating the Earth in search of more Titans’ hollows, and a rise in safety and activity around Skull Island suggests Monarch is up to something fishy on Kong’s home. Kong, meanwhile, has stayed dormant on his island since the’70s, though it seems he is now substantially larger. Kong was theorized to have been in his infancy or youth during the movie, explaining this spectacular growth spurt.

RELEASE DATE

Originally slated for a March launch, Godzilla vs. Kong is currently set to premiere on November 20. No further delays have been announced in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

CAST AND CREW

You are Next and Blair Witch director Adam Wingard will helm the film, with a screenplay from Pirates of the Caribbean and Shrek scribe Terry Rossio.

Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3) and Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) have all been forged. However, details about the film’s characters are sparse, although Skarsgård’s character has been described as a geologist using a special connection.

Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown will reprise their roles as father and female scientists Mark and Madison Russell from King of the Monsters. Zhang Ziyi will also return as Dr. Ilene Chen, a third-generation Titan mythologist and also a spiritual successor to Toho’s classic Shobijin characters from the Mothra series.

No returning members out of Skull Island have been announced. However, James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) and Hank Marlow (John C. Reilly) seemingly joined Monarch in the movie’s close, so it’s possible they could appear in some capacity. In the same way, Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Elle Brody (Elizabeth Olsen) survived 2014’s Godzilla, making it possible they could play some kind of role.