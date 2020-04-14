Home Hollywood Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong
HollywoodMovies

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Ever since Legendary’s MonsterVerse started in 2014 using Godzilla, the entire franchise has been building to one movie: Godzilla vs. Kong. This culmination of the MonsterVerse was long-delayed. When it arrives both name Titans will eventually get an opportunity to face each other in battle.

THE STORY SO FAR

A follow-up to last year’s King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong is also a sequel to 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. All 3 prior films have, in some way or another, based around Monarch, a government organization founded to study and manipulate the Earth’s ancient Titans to safeguard mankind.

- Advertisement -

After leveling yet another city in King of the Monsters, Godzilla has crowned himself that the Titan’s alpha, instituting peace on Earth. The surroundings are healing after centuries of endangerment, together with Titans returning into the world’s surface to safeguard the natural world between their biomes. Despite Earth’s tranquil state, newspaper headlines throughout King of the Monsters’ credits sequence indicate that Monarch is more than ever. The organization is investigating the Earth in search of more Titans’ hollows, and a rise in safety and activity around Skull Island suggests Monarch is up to something fishy on Kong’s home. Kong, meanwhile, has stayed dormant on his island since the’70s, though it seems he is now substantially larger. Kong was theorized to have been in his infancy or youth during the movie, explaining this spectacular growth spurt.

Also Read:   Here's everything you need to know about Kung Fu Panda 4
Also Read:   Jurassic World 3: who are the cast And all the detail here

RELEASE DATE

Originally slated for a March launch, Godzilla vs. Kong is currently set to premiere on November 20. No further delays have been announced in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

CAST AND CREW

You are Next and Blair Witch director Adam Wingard will helm the film, with a screenplay from Pirates of the Caribbean and Shrek scribe Terry Rossio.

Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3) and Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) have all been forged. However, details about the film’s characters are sparse, although Skarsgård’s character has been described as a geologist using a special connection.

Also Read:   The Edge of Tomorrow 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Latest Update and More

Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown will reprise their roles as father and female scientists Mark and Madison Russell from King of the Monsters. Zhang Ziyi will also return as Dr. Ilene Chen, a third-generation Titan mythologist and also a spiritual successor to Toho’s classic Shobijin characters from the Mothra series.

No returning members out of Skull Island have been announced. However, James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) and Hank Marlow (John C. Reilly) seemingly joined Monarch in the movie’s close, so it’s possible they could appear in some capacity. In the same way, Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Elle Brody (Elizabeth Olsen) survived 2014’s Godzilla, making it possible they could play some kind of role.

Also Read:   Joker: 2019 Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Here’s everything you need to know about the kissing booth 2
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

The OA Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want to Know is Here

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Here's some news for you all. There were talks about the third season of this OA after getting mixed answers and ratings. This fantasy...
Read more

Apple And Google Have Invented A Cross-Platform Program To Aid With Coronavirus Contact Tracing protect your Privacy

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple and Google have devised a cross-platform application to help with coronavirus contact tracing. Users will not be tracked by the app and...
Read more

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 4? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Seven Deadly Sins is set for its own Season 4 premiere. The show has been one of the most beloved anime series in...
Read more

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Ever since Legendary's MonsterVerse started in 2014 using Godzilla, the entire franchise has been building to one movie: Godzilla vs. Kong. This culmination of...
Read more

Highschool DXD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Check Out All The Details Here

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
High school DxD is just one of the harem animes who have come out. The story is centered on a high school boy named...
Read more

The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Check Out All The Details Here

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Based on the book with the same name written by Kass Morgan, The 100 is a science fiction series that is created by Jason...
Read more

Good Girls Season 3: Release Delayed!

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
GOOD GIRLS Good Girls, an American crime TV series, is created by Jenna Bans. It was released on February 26, 2018. The show was loved...
Read more

Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer ?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Do you have an enthusiasm for horror and mystery movies? If so you're all set to experience the supernatural terror web collection, Ares' next...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Which Is The Best Fan Theory On The Internet?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Attack on Titan has scenes of the next year and a plot. It will not be erroneous to state that the audiences are anxiously...
Read more

Atypical May Be In It’s Final Season And It Has Made The Fans Want More From The Dramedy {CONFIRM LEAKS}

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
A show that was enthused and sensitive, atypical, created by Robia Rashid. It follows Sam Gardner (Kier Gilchrist), a 18-year-old who, despite having a...
Read more
© World Top Trend