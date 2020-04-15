Here’s everything we know so far about The 100’s final season

- Advertisement -

FANS of The 100 will see the story come to an end in the season.

However, what is set to take place in this show’s final episodes, and when will we be able to enjoy the action. Here’s what we know so far…

When does season 7 of The 100 hit Netflix?

The air date for the last season of The 100 was declared as May 20, 2020.

Filming began back in August 2019 and the season will premiere.

In April 2019, it had been confirmed that the show could be coming back with 16 episodes in total.

So we will be sure to update you once the Netflix premiere date is declared.

How did season 6 end?

The season six finale saw Clarke compelled to float Simone (in Abby’s body) and a lot of other Primes.

Russell tried murder Madi, but the Dark tween caught him off guard.

Luckily, Clarke was able to appeal permitting her to break free of the control of the Dark Commander and save the day.

Elsewhere, Bellamy along with others narrowly escaped a cleansing by fire as they fought to free individuals of Sanctum in the Primes’ leadership – as well as the Blake siblings combined for the reason.

However, when Gabriel noticed the tattoo on Octavia’s back comprised a password of sorts, they were able to enact the Anomaly Stone.

The Anomaly exploded and covered the area in a green light-grown Octavia Hope emerged and stabbed at up -.

What will happen in season 7?

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg confirmed that season seven will probably focus on The Anomaly.

He clarified to TVLine: “That show is mind-blowing. The fact that Hope is now in her early twenties when three days back she was a fetus, does start to indicate a few things concerning the Anomaly and about where we’re going.

“we would like to leave [the fans] wanting more. We do not want to overstay our welcome. Each of the clichés.”

The show’s creator also confirmed that there will not be any time traveling, with the narrative picking up after the season fix finale.

Speaking about what buffs will think, ” he told TV Guide: “I expect [lovers will] be satisfied. I’m satisfied. I think it’s a pretty strong, emotional finish.”