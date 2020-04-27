Home Hollywood Here’s Everything We Know About The Top Gun Sequel So Far
Here’s Everything We Know About The Top Gun Sequel So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
Get ready to feel the need for speed all over again. After years of rumors, Best Gun: Maverick is officially flying into theatres over three decades since the 1986 movie premiered. Original star Tom Cruise is returning for the sequel, and he will not be the face in the film.

We obtained our first, official trailer for the film in July 2019, along with another trailer that arrived in mid-December. Together with Maverick currently scheduled to hit theatres in June 2020.

Top Gun 2: Release Date

The best is scheduled to launch on December 23, 2020. The film was planned to release on July 24. Nonetheless, Paramount due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the closing down of theaters and cinemas postponed the launching date. So it is very likely to be a fantastic holiday season.

Top Gun 2: Trailer

On December 16, Paramount released a new trailer for its Top Gun sequel (see previously ). This one spends time in the cockpit with Tom Cruise’s character, opening about the ace pilot making some insecure flight maneuvers as a voiceover describes to the coaching program’s students (and educates the viewer ) this is among the finest pilots to come from the Top Gun flight academy.

Pete”Maverick” Mitchell is back at Top Gun as an instructor, and he appears to be a hands-on instructor, inviting pupils to practice dogfighting by taking him on two at one time. As Maverick shows why he is so highly regarded, as you may expect, the recruits are shocked out of their amusement.

The trailer also pays homage to many of the classic scenes of the first movie: Pilots singing in a pub, the occasional brawl, Maverick riding his bike at high speed with a new love interest (Jennifer Connelly) dangling on, as well as some beach sports — even though this time, it looks like it’s going to football, not volleyball, for its aspiring Top Gun students.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

© World Top Trend