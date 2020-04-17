Home TV Series Netflix Here's Everything We Know About The Second Season Of Love Alarm
Here’s Everything We Know About The Second Season Of Love Alarm

By- Vikash Kumar
Netflix just recently published its first Korean play and people are OBSESSED with that. Love Alarm is all about a dating app that sounds off when someone inside a 10-meter radius gets the hots for you, which, yes, is exactly as problematic as it seems. There are love triangles, hurt feelings, and play to make you binge all eight episodes as swiftly as possible.

Many were unsatisfied with the ending, although fans love the series for its super-juicy storyline. They are calling out on Twitter and, uh. .Netflix should likely deliver one. These fans are thirsty as hell.

FIRST OF ALL, A SECOND SEASON WOULD TOTALLY MAKE SENSE.

Not to spoil anything. .but the series ends to a cliff-hanger. That almost always means there will be an additional season, right? Right?! The Love Alarm program receives a vital update toward the conclusion of this season And of course. If they weren’t likely to make it a plotline in future episodes why would they bring this up? We need closure, Netflix!

Also Read:   Black Summer Season 2: Release, Cast And Other Netflix Updates
Also Read:   ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 1 on Netflix: Everything we know so far.

A SEASON 2 HAS FINALLY BEEN ANNOUNCED!

The wait is finally over, although Both months we’ve had to wait for a statement has been pretty brutal! The cast of Love Alarm officially announced that they’ll be returning for a second season in the most adorable video.

WE MIGHT HAVE TO WAIT A WHILE.

It’s not yet clear when a (hypothetical, of course) second season may begin filming, however, the first season was announced back in January 2017. .which was essential. Hopefully, it does not take this the next time?

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

