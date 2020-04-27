Here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian Season 2 so far

- Advertisement -

Alright, Star Wars lovers, you may be tiding yourself finished with Disney+’s The Clone Wars animated series, but listen: We’re T-minus seven-ish months before the return of The Mandalorian. That means, somewhere out there, there is a Baby Yoda puppet doing some dangerously cute things, the majority of which will be named to oblivion. (For the record: I welcome that.)

Since Season 1 wrapped up in December, we’ve seen small pieces of news, photographs, and casting news (such as the yield of an animated-series fan-favorite) steadily coming out of production on another season. Add them up, and we have a fairly clear idea of exactly what Mando and his green buddy will probably be up to fall–and it seems more intriguing than their Deluxe One hijinks.

When’s Season 2 of The Mandalorian coming out?

While no specific date has been confirmed yet, showrunner Jon Favreau announced on Twitter the second season of the Mandalorian would be coming to Disney+ after this season –in the autumn, to be accurate. In precisely the post, fans were given a sneak peek of the aliens that will make an appearance in year two by Favreau, and it appears like a Gamorrean. (The last time one of the species showed up in Star Wars, they were safeguarding Jabba’s palace at Return of the Jedi.)

While its much from official, a recent installment of Black Series Rebels says the series will be debuting in October this year (instead of the November premiere of Season 1). However, given the flaws in, well, everything due to this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unknown if The Mandalorian will continue to be able to return when it was originally expected to. It’s safe to brace for a bit more, and probably fair to expect a slight delay.

Who is in the cast?

Pedro Pascal will (obviously) be returning to the series in the lead role. Additionally, it has been declared that Bill Burr will reprise his role as the duplicitous sharpshooter Mayfield from the sixth installment, “The Prisoner”.

Michael Biehn, the actor famous for playing Kyle Reese from the first Terminator film, has joined the cast of The Mandalorian’s next season, in an unknown function.

Most excitingly, Rosario Dawson (Rent) has been cast as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi who’s emerged in the Star Wars animated series, that was once Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice.

Gina Carano will also return as the endearing mercenary Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers (who will also direct one of season two’s episodes) is expected to reprise his role as bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga.

What will happen in The Mandalorian season 2?

No solid plot details have leaked about The Mandalorian’s second season. However, the caped bad guy Moff Gideon of Esposito appears set after the events of season one to get a reprieve.

Esposito has hinted that there could be some classic Star Wars lightsaber actions in season two, with his personality putting the Darksaber glimpsed at the close of”Chapter 8: Redemption” to good use.

We are also very likely to discover more about the Child’s backstory. It had been suggested by Nick Nolte’s Kuiil which Baby Yoda could be a”Strand cast”; we will likely find out more about what this might mean, and why some people are so desperate to catch it, shortly.