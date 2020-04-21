Here’s Everything We Know About Season 4 Of Ozark So Far

- Advertisement -

There is no easy way out for the money-laundering Byrde household on Ozark. The Netflix crime thriller about a Chicago family forced to move into the Ozarks to launder cash for a Mexican cartel is just one of those streaming service’s best originals, as well as the show, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, reached new heights in 2020 using its better-than-ever third season. While it took almost a year and a half for the show to follow up on its next installment, considering all of the jaw-dropping moments and that final blood-shed shot of the season, fans are clamoring for more. Here’s everything we know about Season 4 of Ozark up to now.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Ozark?

Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit the fourth year of Ozark yet. The series is popular, Season 3 finished with that shocking finale, however, and has been met with acclaim, so it appears probable that it will be revived.

Even Jason Bateman is under the belief that it will be back. In speaking to Collider he said, “There is not a formal pickup for Season 4. We’re all working under the hope it will occur. It’s Netflix’s norm to wait for a show to premiere and gather the information for weeks 2, 3, and 4, and see whether there’s an audience. So, I guess we’re in that period. But, I understand Chris and his staff are hard at work figuring out what that fourth season could be if official pick-up lands.”

When will Season 4 of Ozark premiere?

Without evidence that the show will be back, it’s difficult to say if new episodes will air. Ozark doesn’t necessarily follow a strict release schedule, depending on the many obligations of its celebrities, with Season 1 debuting back in July 2017, Season two a bit more than a year later in August 2018, and Season 3 not premiering until March 2020. With the fact that Netflix suspended production of all its originals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that in mind, you probably should not expect to see more of their nefarious associates and their Byrdes in the oldest until late 2021.

How many episodes will there be in Ozark Season 4?

Therefore ten episodes look like a safe bet for Season 4 all three seasons are 10 episodes.

Who in the cast is returning?

Since the show is based completely around Marty and Wendy Byrde’s operation and dealings, you can presume Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will be back. That means Marty and Wendy’s kids, Jonah and Charlotte, played Skylar Gaertner and by Sofia Hublitz, respectively, will also be givens. Outside of this Byrdes, characters like Ruth (Julia Garner) and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), and today Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and Special Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) are keys to the plot too, so it makes sense for them to return, as well.

Tom Pelphrey, who played Wendy’s brother Ben and shook things up last year when he became aware of what his sister was up to, will almost certainly not be back, given that he had been murdered (although that hasn’t stopped theorists from admits he might still be alive because his death wasn’t revealed on screen). Janet McTeer, who played with Helen, can also be probably going out, as she was shot to death in that jaw-dropping final moment, but she could go back for an event. She’s dead, and Ozark definitely isn’t a supernatural series so that it’s not like she will be haunting Wendy — but they’ve completed a flashback episode before, so maybe there could be one featuring Helen’s past to offer greater insight on Navarro. It’s up in the air, so right now just assume you are going to be viewing the mainstays again next season.