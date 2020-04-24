Home TV Series Here’s everything we know about Euphoria season 2 so far
Here’s everything we know about Euphoria season 2 so far

By- Vikash Kumar
Euphoria is set to return with the next season. The story is an American version of an Israeli series of the same name contains a set of high-school students as they handle everything, from identity and love to themes such as drugs and sex.

In an interview that the executive vice president of HBO, Francesca Orsi said that”Euphoria founder Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an outstanding cast headed by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that HBO was chosen by him for this series as the home. We look forward to after these complex personalities as their journeys continue throughout the challenging world they occupy.”

Euphoria season 2 release date: When will Euphoria season 2 air?

As of this moment, there’s no term from HBO on the release date. However, it was previously expected to come out in June 2020. Due to pandemic, as actors and creators are in lockdown creation of this season is on halt and will witness a delay of at least six months. So we can expect Euphoria season 2 to launch from the first quarter of 2021.

Euphoria Season 2: Plot

No information is revealed season one was just launched regarding the show and it is a little too early to expect any news about the season.

Euphoria Season 2: Storyline

Euphoria is an American adolescent television series made by Sam Levinson. It depends on a popular miniseries of the same name. Rapture is one of the most celebrated HBO firsts to tell the story of a 17-year-old Rue, a young woman with problems.

Rotating across the rue circle are each using their query, youths, trusting to endure education. Furthermore, the popularity of Euphoria is the product of the showcase portrayal of actual difficulties which include obsession, drug misuse and individuality, and attractiveness disadvantages.

The first season of euphoria left us amazed by the sensible and raw manner of portraying the lifestyles of these high school girls. The crucial period finished on a note, and we’re curious about what is next from the lives of the tormented person.

How many episodes will there be in season 2?

A specific period of season two has yet to be confirmed by Levinson or even HBO, but it seems safe to assume it will be a span as 1 — eight episodes.

Vikash Kumar
Here's everything we know about Euphoria season 2 so far

