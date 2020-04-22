Here’s Are All The The Latest Update About God of War Season 5

- Advertisement -

After the launch of God of War IV on April 20, 2018, the game developer Santa Monica Studio (SMS) has made the fans long for another sequel to the God of War series. The entry in the franchise was different from those before it. The father-and-son duo of Kratos and Atreus along with a change from Greek into Norse mythology beautifully glorified the game and also made it an epitome to the gaming world.

God of War V: When Will It Launch?

Since God of War IV’s release, SMS was submitting job listings that hint for a new installment to maintain creation. The notice on which the last installment was completed certainly beckons a sequel although SMS has not declared the release date.

It took the founders five years that were to come up with the last installment. Therefore, it may be assumed that the same time is going to be required to be published. However, the match Cory Barlog, in a meeting with Kotaku’s director said:

He explained that for its fourth part, they needed to start everything from”scratch” but this time he aims to do things much quicker and in a more organized way. So it would be more accurate to say that the match might come by the end of 2020 or 2021.

When the gaming publication IGN requested the fans on twitter about the sequels of famous games series they’d love to determine which included Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Uncharted 5, God of War 5 along with a lot more, Cory responded”ALL PLEASE.” This too may be an additional indication that the sequel is in making.

The God of War Series in a Nutshell:

God of War is an action-adventure game franchise created by David Jaffe in the Santa Monica Studio of Sony. It’s based on ancient Greek mythology and portrays the life of Kratos, a Spartan warrior who’s lured into a lure to conduct a homicide of his entire family by his former master. This then follows a string of occasions when he kills Greek Gods in anger and becomes the God of War.

After the era, Norse Mythology is followed by the eighth episode of the show aka God of War IV, and introduces the son Atreus who helps Kratos on the route of his salvation of Kratos. As Kratos’s second wife and the mum Faye of Atreus dies, they go on a trip to the maximum peak of the two realms to scatter her ashes to satisfy her last wish. As time goes, we get to know that Ragnarok: The Norse apocalypse has now approached and that Faye was a giant, making a half-Giant named Loki and Atreus a half-God.

God of War IV received universal acclaim making it the highest-rated match in the show and one of the Play Station 4 matches. It was felicitated with the Game of the Year award.

For it has set everyone’s anticipation up, the sequel is going to be proved as a star for the show.