Here’s all you need to know about the ‘Vampire Diaries’ season 9

The popular supernatural series,’The Vampire Diaries’, is a teen drama, that is set at the fictional town of Mystic Falls. Produced by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, It’s based on the fan-favorite book show of the same title by L. J. Smith. It expired on September 10, 2009, on The CW. One of those reveals on the stage,’The Vampire Diaries’ wrapped up in 2017 with its eighth season. After concluding with its 171st episode, enthusiasts want to know if it’s going to be renewed for another installment. So, here’s all you need to know about the Vampire Diaries’ season.

Cast

Nina Dobrev stars as the female protagonist, Elena Gilbert, involved in a love triangle with vampire brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore. Elena becomes the middle of all paranormal activities in Mystic Falls. Doprev returned at the season finale as a voice-over artist and left the show. Her absence is depicted as Elena being at a state of sleep before Bonnie is alive. Afterward, her curse is broken up at the end of the show and she is reunited with Damon.

Paul Wesley plays Stefan Salvatore, the empathetic and kind-hearted vampire brother of his completely reverse elder god Damon. To save Damon from a werewolf bite Stephan had left his ways but later is forced to resume the part of a Ripper. More importantly, as the show progresses, he becomes more of a negative character. Toward the end, though he revives himself and reunites they cannot fix their broken thread.

Ian Somerhalder celebrities as the 2nd male protagonist, Damon Salvatore, a greedy, manipulative, and revengeful vampire. But, we start to see Damon’s side and he also begins falling for Elena. Elena starts to reciprocate his feelings once the two collectively will need to rescue Stefan from the evil Ripper side. Damon has a close bond with Bonnie even though the duo faces multiple fall-outs along the way and his relationship with Elena is powerful.

Steven R. McQueen plays Jeremy Gilbert, Elena’s younger brother, and biological cousin. The Five, a crew that searches and kills people is later joined by Jeremy. Sara Canning celebrities to Elena and Jeremy as Jenna Sommers, aunt, and protector. Kat Graham portrays a friend, a witch and Bonnie Bennett to Caroline and Elena. Candice King stars as Caroline Forbes, who harbors a bit of jealously for Elena but reveals her good side when she is turned into a vampire.

Zach Roerig plays Elena’s friend, Matt Donovan from childhood and ex-boyfriend. Kayla Ewell stars as Vicki Donovan, Matt’s elder sister, and a drug addict. Michael Trevino is the Mayor’s son, a werewolf and Tyler Lockwood. Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Jenna’s partner and also a hunter. Joseph Morgan stars as Original Vampire Klaus Mikaelson, the founder of a hybrid entity that is a mixture of witches and werewolves. Michael Malarkey as Enzo St. John, a vampire that was previously imprisoned by the Augustine society.

Plot

Of the events of’The Vampire Diaries’ is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. This locality is home to numerous supernatural beings after migrants from New England settled here during the 18th century. We meet with Elena Gilbert, a young child, who lost her parents. She falls in love, also meets with Stefan Salvatore, a handsome vampire. But, their relationship is fraught with problems and complications considering that the sibling Damon of Stefan would like to revive he appreciate that is past Katherine Pierce, who resembles Elena.

Damon initially doesn’t get along with Stefan but when he falls in love with Elena, the two brothers join hands to secure their love from the multiple wicked entities in Mystic Falls. We also learn about the history and the mythology of this town via flashbacks. Apart from the trio characters who contribute to the plot comprise Elena’s younger brother Jeremy, buddies Bonnie Matt, and Tyler. Other inhabitants of Mystic Falls comprise Vicki and Alaric. We also meet with the city’s Founders’ Council, which is composed of prominent families who had set the neighborhood in the first place. Their sole objective is to guard their home from supernatural beings such as vampires, werewolves, witches, hybrids, and paranormal spirits.

Release Date

‘The Vampire Diaries’ season 8 premiered on The CW on October 21, 2016. After spanning 16 episodes, it wrapped up on March 10, 2017. As far the following year is concerned it had been declared that the eighth year would be the last installation from the series. So, formally,’The Vampire Diaries’ season, 9 remains canceled.

However, the story does not end here. We’ve seen two spinoffs in the franchise,’The Originals’ and legacies’. But if there are spinoffs, they will not feature the leads. As per author Julie Plec, “I don’t own a spinoff from the works but yes I have spinoff thoughts in my brain. I believe Ian and Paul have said it best lately that nobody will find them credible in about six months as eternally youthful vampires.” Yes, is a possibility that another spin-off may be launched soon. But sadly, it will not mark the return of all your favorite characters.

Trailer

