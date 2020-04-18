Home TV Series Netflix Here is everything we know about Outer Banks season 2
Here is everything we know about Outer Banks season 2

By- Vikash Kumar
People are slowly but surely discovering Netflix’s new teen drama, Outer Banks, and becoming obsessed. It is hard not to fall in love with it, especially if you’re fond of shows such as The O.C., Gossip Girl, and Riverdale. Set in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina, this soapy series follows a group of high schoolers because they hunt for a $400 million treasure. Intermixed with this quest are beautiful people: petty conflicts, love triangles, and the things you’ve come to expect out of high-school-centric content.

However, Outer Banks has some serious teeth too. There is major class warfare between the Pogues–the not-so-wealthy children on the treasure hunt–and The Kooks. A few characters on the show battle substance abuse issues or come from broken families, such as John B. (Chase Stokes), whose father’s mysterious disappearance kicks away everything. There are real issues underneath Outer Banks’s glistening, sun-kissed sheen.

I am searching for more and ripped through the 10 episodes of the first season in record time. But is Netflix going to give us an Outer Banks season two? Based on that explosive cliffhanger of a finale, let’s hope so, but the streaming platform hasn’t announced anything yet. Until then, let us do what fans do in times of doubt. Here is everything we know about the potential of an Outer Banks season two:

Will there be an Outer Banks season two?

Netflix hasn’t announced anything yet uncertain. A formal confirmation won’t happen for at least a few more weeks. Netflix has to see the series performs before making any big decisions.

OUTER BANKS

When would it premiere?

Again, unclear. With manufacturing on Netflix shows timelines for so many premieres have been in limbo. If the show is renewed to start with — the atmosphere date would be spring 2021.

What would season two cover?

I mean, so much. Just think about where we left off at the season one finale. John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are in their way to the Bahamas–where the treasure now is–later tripping the Outer Banks; Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) have a thing going on, and we still don’t know what will occur to Ward, the one really behind the murder of John B.’s daddy. There’s a lot of ground to cover a second season would almost write itself. So let’s keep our fingers crossed it occurs.

Until then, Outer Banks season one is now streaming on Netflix.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

