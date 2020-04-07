Here, everything we know about Mrs. Maisel’s fourth season

- Advertisement -

Following The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s third year fell in early December, fans in which on tenterhooks awaiting news regarding the show’s future. Luckily, it took less than a week to get Amazon to disclose it was not done with Maisel yet.

Here, everything we know about Maisel‘s fourth season.

The cast has begun talking about what’s to come for their characters.

Rachel Brosnahan–famous to Maisel fans as Midge–informed Parade in year four, she wants to observe that the rising comedian”pick herself back up and work out how to approach the next step otherwise having” experienced all that season three threw in her. “She and Susie have a great deal to learn together nevertheless,” Brosnahan added.

Amazon announced its renewal in December.

“We’re thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we don’t need to pack up and vacate the premises,” husband-and-wife showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino said in an announcement. “We’d like to thank Amazon for their faith and support, their partnership and excitement and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for some time longer.”

Amazon Studios’ mind Jennifer Salke noted that the series continues to be a victory, stating Maisel’s season three premiere garnered”the series’ most viewed opening weekend ever.”

The announcement came on the heels of critical recognition for the third season.

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are in, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was honored once again by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. (In the past two decades, the show has taken home three Golden Globes, and been up for two more.)

This time around, Maisel’s third season is in the running for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy), and Rachel Brosnahan is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy).

It won’t be hard the Palladinos to come up with what happens next season.

The husband-and-wife screenwriting duo has mentioned on numerous occasions that they had several seasons. “I think we know exactly what our trajectory is for the first four to five seasons,” Sherman-Palladino informed The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017.

This past year, she spoke to Town & Country about how they approach writing Maisel. “We take it from where we left off,” Sherman-Palladino explained. “It snowballs on itself, so I think we’re just going to let it continue to snowball. And eventually, they’ll lock us up. Amazon will say, checkbook’s closed!’ And that’ll be it.”

It’ll likely be a long wait before season four drops—but at least in the meantime, fans can rewatch seasons one through three.

And they are all available to stream at the touch of a button, on offer (as always) on Amazon Prime Video. Revisit your favorite episodes here.