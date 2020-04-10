Hear All Of The New Tunes Added To The Prince Of Egypt Point Musical

- Advertisement -

The stage musical version of 1998 animated film The Prince of Egypt, an adaptation of the Book of Exodus, finally opened in London on February 5. After two productions in Denmark, runs in Theatre Works Silicon Valley, and one in Utah, the musical underwent significant revisions before launching in the Dominion Theatre in the West End. A cast recording of the new product is currently available to listen to on Spotify and worth a listen though the show itself is based till May 31. It’s more than just a version of the film; it builds on the relationships established from the film and offers Stephen Schwartz goodness.

While the musical follows the identical story as the movie, there are several new songs — all also composed by Schwartz — emphasizing the connection between Moses and Ramses as they go from brothers to mortal enemies as well as bringing back topics from”All I Ever Wanted” and”Deliver Us” throughout the series. Additionally, songs are missing; “Playing With The Big Boys,” originally performed by Steve Martin and Martin Short, has been abridged and tucked right into”The Plagues.”

In an interview with Polygon, Brenda Chapman, among the directors of this first movie (that was the most successful non-Disney animated movie at the time), said that the intention behind the film was to make something everybody would go watch.

“At the time we had been hoping to create films that weren’t feeling like they were just for children,” Chapman explained. “We wanted to state we could make a drama in animation and it not only is where parents drop off their kids at the theater like they used to, or just use them as babysitters. We wanted to do something that reached more adults”