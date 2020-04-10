Home Entertainment Hear All Of The New Tunes Added To The Prince Of Egypt...
Entertainment

Hear All Of The New Tunes Added To The Prince Of Egypt Point Musical

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

The stage musical version of 1998 animated film The Prince of Egypt, an adaptation of the Book of Exodus, finally opened in London on February 5. After two productions in Denmark, runs in Theatre Works Silicon Valley, and one in Utah, the musical underwent significant revisions before launching in the Dominion Theatre in the West End. A cast recording of the new product is currently available to listen to on Spotify and worth a listen though the show itself is based till May 31. It’s more than just a version of the film; it builds on the relationships established from the film and offers Stephen Schwartz goodness.

Also Read:   Lucifer Season 5: Declared Musical episode

While the musical follows the identical story as the movie, there are several new songs — all also composed by Schwartz — emphasizing the connection between Moses and Ramses as they go from brothers to mortal enemies as well as bringing back topics from”All I Ever Wanted” and”Deliver Us” throughout the series. Additionally, songs are missing; “Playing With The Big Boys,” originally performed by Steve Martin and Martin Short, has been abridged and tucked right into”The Plagues.”

- Advertisement -

In an interview with Polygon, Brenda Chapman, among the directors of this first movie (that was the most successful non-Disney animated movie at the time), said that the intention behind the film was to make something everybody would go watch.

Also Read:   Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creator confirms that Baby Yoda is not Yoda
Also Read:   Some Gossips About Upcoming Movies And Trailers

“At the time we had been hoping to create films that weren’t feeling like they were just for children,” Chapman explained. “We wanted to state we could make a drama in animation and it not only is where parents drop off their kids at the theater like they used to, or just use them as babysitters. We wanted to do something that reached more adults”

- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

Must Read

The Order Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Order Season 2 Replace:'The Order' is sweet to visit create its rally. So when is The Order season two discharge date you could...
Read more

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ has been delayed by Warner Bros. due to the coronavirus pandemic

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Production fantastic Beasts 3' was postponed by Warner Bros. on account of this coronavirus pandemic.
Also Read:   Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creator confirms that Baby Yoda is not Yoda
The movie -- a spin-off of this'Harry Potter' narrative -- was...
Read more

Hear All Of The New Tunes Added To The Prince Of Egypt Point Musical

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The stage musical version of 1998 animated film The Prince of Egypt, an adaptation of the Book of Exodus, finally opened in London on...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The historical period drama Taboo will return for another season. The Tom Hardy starrer made it is an outing in 2017 and has made...
Read more

Here are all the latest information from Dead to Me Season 2

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Dead, Liz Feldman's American comedy, is to return with its second season on Netflix. It investigates the story about Jen, two women, and Judy,...
Read more

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has teased a major change for the upcoming sixth season

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has teased a significant change for the approaching sixth season.
Also Read:   Dracula's Season 1 ending explained
On Thursday (March 26), the show's official Instagram account revealed...
Read more

Apple’s “Originals” Makes It Free On Apple Tv

Streaming Viper -
In case you've already ignored some of the free content streaming from resources like HBO, Comcast and many others, Apple can also be cracking...
Read more

‘The OA Season 3’ Release Date, Cast, Plot and everything you should to know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The OA has completed two amazing seasons over the favorite platform Netflix. The show is well-known for publishing seasons. Following the release of this...
Read more

The New Horror Film The Lamb Seems Great But Feels Awful

Entertainment Alok Chand -
There is There's always satisfaction in watching abhorrent characters receive their due, but the travel resulting in their comeuppance is critical -- it creates...
Read more

The world’s most powerful notebook the EON15-X – which includes AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900 chip; a 12-core desktop CPU clocked at 3.1GHz with 24...

Technology Viper -
Origin PC has quietly introduced a new notebook - the EON15-X - which includes AMD's Ryzen 9 3900 chip; a 12-core desktop CPU clocked...
Read more
© World Top Trend