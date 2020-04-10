HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana board has announced that it will let teachers evaluate answer sheets from home

- Advertisement -

The Board of School Education Haryana has declared it will let response sheets are evaluated by teachers from house to prevent any delay in announcing that the Class 10 2020 results.

BSEB has stated that the answer sheets could collect on 11 plus return and they’ll need to assess them April.

- Advertisement -

On account of this lockdown, employees and teachers have been made to remain at home. Emails are sent chairman of the BSEB, Dr. Jagbir Singh, who has been quoted as stating.

Singh included that educators could be remunerated as soon as the handover analysis is posted by the response sheets.

He explained that in the event of a lack of employees in any region, measures would be taken by the board.

When the response sheets are assessed, the HBSE Class 10 board examination 2020 results will be announced on the official site bseh.org.

India is under lockdown to block the spread of coronavirus which murdered 200 and has contaminated around 6,400 individuals.