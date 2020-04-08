Home Education HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board cancels Impending exams, Course 10 students...
EducationResult

HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board cancels Impending exams, Course 10 students to be promoted to next Course

By- Naveen Yadav
Haryana Government has decided to market Class 1 to 10 all students to the next higher course without examination. The pupils who have looked for the Board exam that is 10th will be promoted without a science exam.
Haryana Government has decided to promote Class 1 to 10 all students to the next higher class without examination. Students are going to be promoted to the next class.

IANS noted that Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister has stated that no students would be detained in any class and will be encouraged with no examinations. He added for Class 10 students that the students will be promoted to the course based on average marks. The Board hasn’t conducted Science paper.

Class 11 students of this state will be promoted to Class 12 based on the exams that have already been conducted. Class 11 mathematics paper has not been conducted yet but will probably be run shortly after the scenario is normal.

Though while talking to Indian Express, Board Chairman Jagjit Singh said, “The board is only going to conduct the science newspaper, but won’t conduct other papers taking note of the circumstance. If any student wishes to look in any newspaper they’ll have to send the program. The board will consider to conduct examinations based on the growing situation.”

As per CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the students will be able to enroll in the next class. Following NCERT fives its opinion, so much as students of class 12 are concerned, the conclusion will be taken.

The colleges, educational institutes, colleges have been closed down. Lockdown that was nationwide has been imposed by PM Modi until April 14, 2020. Entrance examinations, the board exams, university semester exams remain canceled for now.

Naveen Yadav
