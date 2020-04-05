Home Entertainment Hawaii Five-0's Cancellation Meant A Few Significant Plans Needed To Be Scrapped
Hawaii Five-0’s Cancellation Meant A Few Significant Plans Needed To Be Scrapped

By- Alok Chand
CBS said goodbye to Hawaii Five-0 last week and did its best to give the long-running show a suitable send-off. Of course, all show finales are bittersweet when the showrunner shows that there were plans for another season that had the network. It turns out the string let go of some fairly major plans and, following the series finale, showrunner Peter M. Lenkov was willing to share the details.

Hawaii Five-0 was able to shore up its characters’ stories rather well, despite two of them going through some huge changes in the hypothetical following season. While Steve McGarrett took some time off to go find himself was poised to take the lead to Season 11.

Lenkov told TVLine that, after a trip, McGarrett would return in an ideal world. The season would have begun without him, then picked up with McGarrett fresh from his journey and somewhat altered. Alex O’Loughlin’s contract was up however, Peter M. Lenkov thought CBS could have persuaded him to remain on:

Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) got a visit from the Yakuza in Japan, who said, ‘What you did [by placing up Kenji] went against what we believe in, and we are done protecting you.’ So was a bit of a cliffhanger there.

Peter M. Lenkov cut that so characters could have a more definitive end, even though it’s always possible Hawaii Five-0 could return in the future. Lenkov even said CBS told him to come down the manner, though you would not assume that’s coming. For now, this is the conclusion of Hawaii Five-0, and also a very good run for a dear CBS series.

