Hanna Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot Everything We Know About The Show

Hanna is a show inspired by an action-thriller movie of the same name.

As expected, it’s full of action and a complicated story. The show is produced and written by David Farr under the management of Sarah Adina Smith. The series is quite renowned for its bioengineering notion. After a fantastic season, all fans await the launch of Hanna Season 2.

Season 1 background

The show revolves around Hanna’s life. She had been born as an experiment with the CIA’s Utrax program. Her dad Eric genetically engineered her to make him a super-soldier. At Johanna’s suggestion, Eric runs off using Hanna to save her life.

Release date of Hanna season 2

The very first episode referred to as a 24-hour restricted preview on February 3, 2019, and the whole season aired March 29, 2019. Even though Amazon confirmed Hannah’s second season, fourteen days following the launch of this first season, the launch date was not officially declared. Today, consistent with this trend, Season 2 must remain until late 2020 or ancient 2021. Viewers need not be reminded that filming for most television shows is closed because of an abrupt outbreak.

Hanna Season 2 Cast and Crew Revealed

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna

Joel Kinnaman as Erik

Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer

Katie Clarkson-Hill as Joanne McCoy

HANNA SEASON 2 PLOT DETAILS

The storyline of season two is not officially announced as of yet. But making a fair guess isn’t hard. The drama will revolve around how Hanna is effective in escaping and her survival and the way she’ll experience life as a normal teenager while being designed to combat and fight. A lot of unanswered questions and cliffhangers should be answered in season two.