Halo Infinite’s new game engine, SlipSpace, is designed for next-generation game

The founders of Halo Infinite’s brand new game engine SlipSpace claims its creation was incredibly important for the future of the Halo franchise. It’s been nearly five decades since the last main entry in the Halo series, Halo 5: Guardians, premiered, but the continuing success of re-released names such as Halo Attain and Halo: The Master Chief Collection has retained the franchise fresh in player’s minds.

Together with Halo reaching the top of Steam’s participant charts just a few months ago, both new and long-time lovers are eagerly awaiting the most recent entry in the Halo series, Halo Infinite. A new game isn’t the only thing players need to appear forward to, possibly, as Showtime’s Halo TV series has already entered production, and PC beta testing for Halo: Combat Evolved is planned to begin later this month. Now, thanks to a new video released by programmer 343 Industries, players have a much better idea about where the future of the Halo series is heading.

At a recent YouTube movie posted to Halo’s official accounts, 343 Industries talks about the way they needed to create a brand-new game engine that would be powerful enough for next production creation, “but also more nimble, therefore the creatives and engineers can operate more easily and iterate faster.” The provider talks of a need to honor the franchise’s history while at the same time finding a way to generate Halo popular for years to come, such as giving the content creators the best tools possible to create new experiences. With Halo Infinite’s brand new SlipSpace engine, the developers state this technical groundwork” is vital to the future of Halo.” Interested players can check out the video for themselves below:

The movie goes on to discuss how important the Halo community would be to 343 Industries, also clarifies how they want to create an open dialog with gamers and be communicative in the future. This is part of why the company has developed the Halo Insider program, which Pierre Hintze, Head of Publishing to 343 Industries, ” says is supposed to help “integrate the opinions of our fans into the daily development cycles,” and continues to be especially beneficial in the development of Halo: Reach.

As another entry in one of the most iconic first-person shooter franchises of all time, Halo Infinite is also one of the most anticipated video games of 2020, and, given the length of time it has been since a main entry in the series, will likely present an entirely new generation of enthusiasts to Master Chief, the Covenant, and the other types of Halo lore.